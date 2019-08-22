Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Noted Environmentalist Ed Begley Jr. To Keynote The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo

The rise and adoption of electrified vehicles, forefront of battery development, and prevalence of sustainability to be discussed

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show , North America’s leading exhibition for advanced battery technology, and The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo , the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to electric and hybrid electric vehicle (E/HV) drivetrain and power systems, today announced Bob Taenaka, senior technical leader of Electrified Vehicle Battery Cells/Systems at Ford Motor Company, Mark W. Verbrugge, director of Chemical and Materials Systems Laboratory at General Motors, and Ed Begley Jr., actor, author, and environmental activist will keynote the three-day event.

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo and will take place September 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. To register as press for The Battery Show, please visit: battery.im.informa.com/2019 .

“We’re seeing an acceleration of investment in advanced battery technology in order to keep up with the growth and demand of electrified vehicles,” said John Lewinski, Informa Markets’ brand director for the events. “This year’s esteemed keynotes from leading brands Ford Motors and General Motors, and prominent sustainability activist Ed Begley Jr., will offer attendees exclusive insight into the technological advancements building smarter mobility and propelling the growth of these industries.”

The 2019 keynotes complement the show’s unparalleled, industry-leading conference and diverse expo , spanning technologies and solutions from across the battery making supply chain and in addressing innovation in the hybrid and EV technology fields.

For full details on the keynote presentations, see below:

Gateways to the Future: Delivering on Electrified Vehicle Demands

Presented by: Bob Taenaka, Senior Technical Leader in Electrified Vehicle Battery Cells and Systems at Ford Motor Company

In his current role, Bob Taenaka is responsible for battery cell technology and battery system performance in support of Ford's present and near-term future production hybrid and electric vehicles and has played a key role in battery development for each of Ford’s production electrified vehicle models launched to date.

His keynote presentation will deliver expertise on how to gain and “pull” widespread customer acceptance and preference for electrified vehicles over conventional internal combustion engines. Moreover, emerging technologies such as wireless vehicle charging, on-demand hybrid vehicle zero tailpipe emissions, and fully autonomous vehicles that will help to accelerate these gateways to the future will be discussed.

Standing on the Forefront of Battery Development

Presented by: Mark Verbrugge, director of Chemical and Materials Systems Laboratory at General Motors

Mark Verbrugge started his General Motors career in 1986 and, in his current position, maintains global research programs ranging from chemistry, physics, and materials science to the development of structural subsystems and energy storage devices. He has published and patented in topic areas associated with electroanalytical methods, polymer electrolytes, advanced batteries and supercapacitors, fuel cells, high-temperature air-to-fuel-ratio sensors, surface coatings, compound semiconductors, and various manufacturing processes related to automotive applications of structural materials.



In his keynote, Verbrugge will review what was needed for the development of low-cost, fast-charge batteries, and how they are essential to the advancement of automotive electrification. He will also offer an explanation of the key considerations of negative electrode behavior and review the materials required. Verbrugge will also emphasize the need for sustainable battery solutions based on Earth-abundant materials with low cost per unit mass, the use of which ensures lower cost cells with increasing specific energy per unit mass.

Electric Vehicle Sustainability: Overcoming Barriers & Resistance

Presented by: Ed Begley Jr, actor, author, and environmental activist

Originally recognized for his portrayal of Dr. Victor Ehrlich on the long-running hit television series, “St. Elsewhere,” Begley also represents the gold standard for sustainable living and energy efficiency advocacy and is one of the sought-after speakers on EVs, solar power, and energy storage. Additionally, has authored two nationally distributed books on sustainable living, “Living Like Ed” and “Ed Begley's Guide to Sustainable Living,” and is known for turning up at black tie Hollywood events on his bicycle or from the subway station.

In this keynote, Begley will discuss his past and current personal transportation choices, including stories of his early adoption of his first electric car almost 50 years ago. Begley will also share his personal journey to live sustainability as an often-humorous example of where we are and where we can go, including how the adoption of technologies like solar electricity and electric transportation are more accessible than ever before.

