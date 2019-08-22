Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2019 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Quarterly reports that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.



Q3 2019 Results Conference Call

Date : Thursday, September 5, 2019 Time : 4:15 p.m. Dial-in numbers : 1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors

Conference Call Replay Information

Availability dates : September 5 (7:30 p.m.) to September 13 (11:59 p.m.) Conference Dial In : 1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367 Access code : 7387627 Webcast : www.tc.tc/investors

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2019 fiscal year, for your information:

2019 Calendar

4th quarter : Thursday, December 12

For further information:

Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.