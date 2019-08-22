Term life leads in the way in voluntary product sales, finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Term life once again accounted for the largest percentage (20%) of 2018 voluntary sales, while dental, accident, short-term disability, and critical illness rounded out the top five in terms of voluntary market share, according to the carriers surveyed by Eastbridge Consulting Group. Three product lines achieved double-digit sales growth over 2017, while a handful of other product lines achieved modest growth between 5 and 8%. According to this year’s study, sales of group platform products continued to outpace individual, increasing 4% over 2017 sales.



In addition to information about voluntary sales by product and group vs. individual, the Voluntary/Worksite Marketing Industry Snapshot and Competitor Profiles report includes data on other market trends, as well as profiles of over ten of the leading companies in the voluntary/worksite market, such as Aflac, MetLife, Colonial Life, and Unum. Some key data reported by each carrier includes: financial results, common distribution channels, targeted markets, commissions paid, products offered, enrollment and service capabilities as well as administrative processes.

The report is now available for sale for $2,000. For more information or to purchase the report, call Eastbridge at (860) 676-9633 or email info@eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.