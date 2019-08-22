There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,425 in the last 365 days.

Term life leads in the way in voluntary product sales, finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Term life once again accounted for the largest percentage (20%) of 2018 voluntary sales, while dental, accident, short-term disability, and critical illness rounded out the top five in terms of voluntary market share, according to the carriers surveyed by Eastbridge Consulting Group. Three product lines achieved double-digit sales growth over 2017, while a handful of other product lines achieved modest growth between 5 and 8%. According to this year’s study, sales of group platform products continued to outpace individual, increasing 4% over 2017 sales.

In addition to information about voluntary sales by product and group vs. individual, the Voluntary/Worksite Marketing Industry Snapshot and Competitor Profiles report includes data on other market trends, as well as profiles of over ten of the leading companies in the voluntary/worksite market, such as Aflac, MetLife, Colonial Life, and Unum. Some key data reported by each carrier includes: financial results, common distribution channels, targeted markets, commissions paid, products offered, enrollment and service capabilities as well as administrative processes.

The report is now available for sale for $2,000. For more information or to purchase the report, call Eastbridge at (860) 676-9633 or email info@eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.