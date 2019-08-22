Refinery Catalysts Market Nears $7.2 Billion by 2025 - Analysis on Key Innovators, the Market Leader, and Emerging Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Catalysts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Zeolites, Chemical Compounds), By Application (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Hydrotreating), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refinery catalysts market size is expected to reach USD 7.12 billion by 2025. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.



Favorable regulations passed by significant associations and authorities for the use of catalysts in several refining applications are predicted to drive the growth.



The Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst application segment is anticipated to witness huge demand and is gaining immense significance in Middle East owing to the presence of heavy crude oil reserves, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth in the forthcoming years.



Refinery catalysts market participants are looking forward to incorporating mergers and acquisitions to extend their reach to all the developed regions. In 2014, Rockwood Holdings, Inc. and Albemarle Corporation announced an agreement under which Albemarle acquired outstanding shares of Rockwood in cash and stock transaction valued at approximately USD 6.2 billion, which rewarded them with sustainable growth.



Hydrocracking is a substantial application that is likely to witness high growth in near future as it can be placed in low penetration and high growth quadrant. Hydrocracking of heavy and highly adulterated feedstock requires optimum technical solutions that include catalyst and flow scheme consideration. This development is anticipated to surge the demand of refinery catalysts industry worldwide.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is the largest market for refinery catalysts as it has the largest population which in turn has enabled burgeoning growth in industrialization, urbanization, and construction activities

Upsurge in oil and gas assessment activities has led to an increase in demand for refinery catalysts in Middle East leading to a higher CAGR in this region

Europe witnessed an economic slowdown has hindered the market from the past few years but, the acceleration in construction and automotive industry has aided the refinery catalyst market to grow at a balanced rate

Shale gas has attracted many markets in North America and has led to the establishment of many exploration and refining projects, which in turn, has increased the usage of the catalyst to convert heavy crude oil into lighter parts

Rapid industrial development of refining companies and polymer manufacturing in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to drive the market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Refinery Catalysts Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Refinery Catalysts Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Chemical Compounds

4.4 Zeolites

4.5 Metals

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Refinery Catalysts Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Refinery Catalysts Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 FCC Catalysts

5.4 Alkylation Catalysts

5.5 Hydrotreating Catalysts

5.6 Hydrocracking Catalysts

5.7 Catalytic Reforming

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Refinery Catalysts Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Refinery Catalysts Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Central & South America

6.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

7.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.5 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Clariant International Ltd.

8.2 Arkema Group

8.3 Zeolyst International Inc.

8.4 BASF SE

8.5 Chevron Corporation

8.6 Johnson Matthey

8.7 ExxonMobil

8.8 Evonik Industries

8.9 E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

8.10 W.R. Grace & Co. - Conn

8.11 Albemarle Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zp188

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.