Vietnam Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Accessories Market to Reach $685.2 Million by 2025 at 6.4% CAGR: Says AMR

Advent of concept bathrooms and rise in construction activities in Vietnam propel the growth of the Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market. The wash basins segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% by 2025. On the other hand, the ceramics segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market was estimated at $419 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $685.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top investment pockets, and changing market trends.

Emergence of concept bathrooms and rise in construction activities in Vietnam spur the growth of the Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market. On the other hand, environmental concerns coupled with stringent regulations check the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, different prospects to expand business on online platform have created lucrative opportunities in the industry.



Download Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5307

The toilet/water closets segment to lead the trail till 2025-

Based on product type, the toilet/water closets segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the study period. The wash basins segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% by 2025.



The ceramics segment garnered the lion’s share in 2017-

Based on material, the ceramics segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to retain its dominance through 2018–2025. The same segment is also predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the estimated period.



Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5307

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the report include Gessi SpA, Jaquar Group, Innoci Vietnam, Thien Thanh Sanitaryware Joint Stock Company (Thien Thanh), LIXIL Group, Roca Sanitario, S.A., TOTO Ltd., Viglacera Corporation, Italisa (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., and CAESAR Bathroom. These players have incorporated a number of exclusive strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to maintain their strong stand in the market.



About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.









Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.