Strategic Alliance for the Development of EarthPLAY and Earth Day Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Day Canada and Tous les Jours — two leading environmental charitable organizations in Canada — are proud to announce their new strategic alliance. The flagship organizations are joining forces to expand their programs across Canada and to anchor their respective areas of expertise.



Earth Day Canada and Tous les Jours have been working together to deliver environmental programs in Quebec and across Canada for over 20 years, and this partnership represents new opportunities and increased capacities.

Today, Earth Day Canada becomes EarthPLAY to center its flagship program focused on outdoor play and learning, and to expand a suite of other programs designed to get children outside. Their EarthPLAY and EcoKids programs aim to put self-directed, outdoor free play back into the lives of children by addressing play provision in schools, parks, streets, and community green spaces – all to support children’s well-being and environmental connection.

All existing programs and contests of Earth Day Canada, including the Superpower your School Contest, will continue as part of Earth Day Canada.

Originally active only in Quebec and the French-speaking world, Tous les Jours – today Earth Day / Jour de la Terre Canada – will now grow Earth Day’s initiatives and deploy environmental support programs nationally. Tous les Jours has always focused its expertise on helping people and organizations reduce their impact on the environment. The organization is currently developing a wide variety of environmental programs that focus on waste management, sustainable mobility, the ecological transition of cities, and more. With its ability to mobilize stakeholders, Tous les Jours is happy to celebrate Earth Day not only in Quebec, but from coast-to-coast.

"As President of Earth Day Canada, I am very pleased to bring the mission of our organization across Canada. The impact of our work in Quebec speaks for itself and I look forward to sharing with all my Canadian colleagues the tremendous work that can be done together across the country," says Thomas Mulcair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Earth Day Canada.

"We are thrilled by the incredible opportunities this strategic alliance awards us, especially the capacity to grow our EarthPLAY programs across Canada and generate a broader audience for our legacy programs. We look forward with excitement for the many years of continued success this partnership surely brings," says Paul Gilbert, Secretary of the Board of EarthPLAY.

About EarthPLAY

EarthPLAY aims to put self-directed, outdoor play back into the lives of children by addressing play provision in schools, parks, streets, and community green spaces.

About Earth Day Canada

Earth Day Canada is a charity that helps people and organizations reduce their impact on the environment through concrete action on Earth Day and every day.

Media inquiries:

Cristina Greco

Director, Sustainability and Communications

EarthPLAY

cristina@earthday.ca

Émilie Chiasson

Director of Communications

Earth Day Canada

echiasson@jourdelaterre.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.