Health Canada Licenses First Supplement in Canada to Support Teen Mental Well-Being

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first and only duly licensed natural health Products Company to focus exclusively on mental well-being, Veeva Inc. announces the launch of their newest supplement Veeva TEEN. Licensed by Health Canada for the relief of nervousness and agitation due to mental stress in teens, Veeva TEEN offers a safe, alternative to harsh prescription medications. The formula took seven years to develop and was overseen by a multidisciplinary team of specialists with medical, scientific and holistic backgrounds.



Veeva Inc.’s Founder and President Alain Roy knew there had to be an alternative to traditional medications for adolescents. “When we launched our adult Anxiety Formula in 2012, parents asked us if teens could also take the supplement, but some of the herbs and nutrients are not suitable for that age group. Subsequently, we spent seven years sourcing available studies and scientific references to find ingredients that are proven to be safe and effective in adolescents.”

TEEN MOOD & ANXIETY DISORDERS ON THE RISE

A 2018 study from the University of Calgary titled Raising Canada shared that one in 12 youth (age 15 to 24) were dispensed at least one medication to treat a mood or anxiety disorder. The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey concluded that students said they suffered from anxiety disorder and panic attacks (19 per cent, up from eight per cent in 2013) and that girls are almost three times more likely than boys to report one of these conditions.

HOW DOES VEEVA TEEN FORMULA WORK?

Veeva Teen has been professionally formulated as a powerful blend of botanicals, minerals and vitamins to help teens find relief from nervousness, restlessness and mental stress. Ingredients such as linden flower, passionflower, lemon balm and a variety of supportive vitamins promote optimal cognitive, neurological and psychological functions, balance hormonal activity and reduce tiredness and fatigue.

ABOUT VEEVA INC.

Since, 2007, Veeva has been dedicated to providing comprehensive natural and lasting relief from stress, anxiety and sleep disorders with a mission to help inspire individuals to find peace by developing a new perspective on mental well being. Veeva’s Adult Anxiety Formula was the winner of the 2018 National Nutrition award for Best Herbal Product. Veeva is headquartered in Union Bay, British Columbia and is distributed at retailers across Canada.

https://www.veeva.ca

