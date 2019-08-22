Ecomdash Fits the Bill with New Xero Integration

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecomdash, a multichannel inventory solution, announced today their newest accounting integration with Xero, the global small business platform. The integration with Xero offers Ecomdash merchants another solution to manage their finances.



Building this connection with a like-minded organization, Ecomdash users can now have access to accurate inventory and financial data, without any additional data entry. Merchants can control multichannel operations with Ecomdash while automating the movement of financial data to their Xero account.

“This integration was crucial in our mission to offer affordable solutions for small businesses selling online,” stated Kevin Loomis, CIO of Ecomdash. “Giving our merchants the ability to automate as many tasks as they can, at a price they can afford, will ultimately allow them to focus on advancing their businesses.”

This integration is included at all price tiers. To learn how Ecomdash works with Xero, please visit here .

About Ecomdash: Ecomdash is a full-cycle inventory management platform that streamlines operations for online retailers. Merchants can manage their multichannel ecommerce inventory, product listings, sales orders, and shipping processes across marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay, as well as ecommerce website platforms like Shopify and Magento. Ecomdash gives ecommerce entrepreneurs the ability to sell with confidence across multiple channels and beyond.

For more information visit ecomdash.com , contact mktg@ecomdash.com , or call 704-687-8067.







