Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market to Reach $17.15 Billion by 2025 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Sheer inclination of people towards outdoor sports, increasing disposable income, and fitness conscious consumers are expected to propel the growth of the global outdoor sports apparel market. The North America region dominated the market, contributing to nearly one-third of the market in 2017. On the other hand, the online stores segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outdoor sports apparel market was pegged at $12.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $17.15 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 and 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Increasing disposable income and fitness conscious consumers are the major drivers for the growth of the global outdoor sports apparel market. Furthermore, sheer inclination of people towards outdoor sports also fuel the market growth. However, counterfeit products impede the market growth. On the other hand, trendy & fashionable sports apparel will provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

The global outdoor sports apparel market is divided on the basis of mode of sale, end user, and geography. Based on mode of sale, the market is segmented into retail stores, supermarkets, brand outlets, discount stores, and online stores. The discount stores segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market. However, the online stores segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into men, women, and kids. The men segment held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market share. However, the kids’ segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The global outdoor sports apparel market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market, contributing to nearly one-third of the market in 2017. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the study period.

The global outdoor sports apparel market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Snowgum, The North Face, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Mountain Warehouse Ltd., Kathmandu Limited, Cotswold Outdoor Ltd., Woolrich Inc., and Nevisport Ltd. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

