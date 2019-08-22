250+ Executives Representing From Over 30 States Gathered In Long Beach For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 250 health and human service executives from organizations serving consumers with complex needs, met in Long Beach, California this past week for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute.The institute is a week-long event focused on the clinical and management best practices executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to in the new financial normal.

The week was set into motion with an executive seminar on Monday, August 12th. How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans was led by Deb Adler, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS. During this seminar Ms. Adler discussed how to start strategic conversations with health plans, how to demonstrate an organization’s value in way that will capture health plan’s interest and how to secure and optimize service agreements with health plans.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Bechara Choucair, M.D., Senior Vice President & Chief Community Health Officer, Kaiser Permanente kicked off the Institute with his plenary address: Mind, Body, Community: Kaiser Permanente’s Unique Approach. Wednesday’s program was opened by Samantha Arsenault, MA, Vice President of National Treatment Quality Initiatives, Shatterproof, Eric Bailly, LPC, LADC, Business Solutions Director, Anthem, Inc. and Doug Nemecek, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer – Behavioral Health, Cigna in their plenary address: Quality Measurement In Addiction Treatment: Advancing Adoption Of Best Practices.

Allen Brown, MSSW, Chief Executive Officer, Adult & Child Health James Carlino, SPHR, CCP, SHRM-SCP, CHHR, Chief Human Resourses Officer, Bancroft Christy Dye, MPH, President & Chief Executive Officer, Partners In Recovery, LLC Jeffrey Friedman, Chief Executive Officer, CN Guidance and Counseling Services David C. Guth, Jr.,Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone Yanick (Nicky) Hazlewood, Esq., Vice President, Third Party Payer Contracting, LifeStance Health David Heffron, Vice President, Operations, Telecare Corporation Tracy Hockenberry, MA, NCC, LPC, Director of Business Systems, Salisbury Management, Inc. Scott Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, Mosaic Sayeed Khan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Molina Healthcare of California Kiara Kuenzler, Psy.D., LP, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson Center for Mental Health Roy Leitstein, MS, Chief Executive Officer, Legacy Treatment Services Mike Lyons, Strategy & General Counsel, Mosaic John Markley, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone of Illinois Patrick Maynard, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, I Am Boundless, Inc. Guy Maytal, M.D., Chief Integrated Care & Psychiatric Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine Mark McHugh, President & Chief Executive Officer, Envision Unlimited Donald Parker, LCSW, President, Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic Shaun Poulton, Chief Information Officer, Salisbury Management, Inc. Faith Richie, Senior Vice President, Development, Telecare Corporation Richard Rodriguez, Director, Behavioral Network Services, Optum Kim Scott, Chief Executive Officer, Trillium Family Services Michael M. Siegel, M.D., Medical Director, Molina Healthcare of California Sandra Stein, M.D., Medical Director of Care Integration, Banner University Health Plans Hyong Un, M.D., Head of EAP & Chief Psychiatric Officer, Aetna BH Jamie Vandergon, LPC, President, Trillium Family Services Brandon Ward, Psy.D., Director of Enterprise Applications, Mental Health Center of Denver Daniel Zeh, Director, Network Strategy – Employer External Payer Customers, Optum

Wrapping up the Institute on Wednesday, August 14th, OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer, Monica E. Oss presented the closing keynote address, The ‘Melting’ Value Chain: Defining Best Practice Management Models In An Era Of Change. Her keynote provided attendees with her perspective on the current state of the market for organizations serving complex consumer populations, the key management best practices essential for sustainability, and advice for organizations as they build a strategy for long-term success in a competitive health and human service market.

Following the Institute on Wednesday, August 14th, Ken Carr, Senior Associate for OPEN MINDS closed the day with his seminar, How To Reduce Your Unit Costs When Market Rates Go Down: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Reengineering Unit Costs.

The week ended on Thursday, August 15th, with The OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit: Best Practices For Non-Profit Health & Human Service Organizations – A Centerstone & OPEN MINDS Collaboration. Attendees heard from the organizations leading the way in non-profit partnerships, were provided the opportunity to network with non-profit organizations looking for collaboration opportunities, and learned the best practices in the merger, acquisition, or affiliation process. Also on Thursday was a seminar led by Timothy Snyder, Jr., Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, titled, How To Develop A Successful Marketing Plan: The OPEN MINDS Seminar On Marketing Strategy.

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute will be held on August 26-27, 2020 at the Newport Beach Marriott in Newport Beach, California.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

