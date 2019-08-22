Joan Lukey Honored as One of the Top Ten Women Litigators in U.S.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joan Lukey , Chair of Choate’s Complex Trial & Appellate Litigation Group, has been recognized for the second consecutive year by Benchmark Litigation as one of the Top 10 Women in Litigation nationally in its annual publication. Ms. Lukey is the only New England-based attorney to ever receive this prestigious honor.



In recent weeks, Ms. Lukey has also been recognized as one of the nation’s Top 100 trial lawyers (men and women) by Benchmark Litigation and as one of Massachusetts’s Top Women of Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

A luminary in the field, Ms. Lukey was the first woman ever elected President of the American College of Trial Lawyers. She is widely considered one of the nation’s preeminent trial lawyers of either gender, as well as one of Boston’s go-to trial lawyers. She is a veteran of more than 100 jury trials – most of several weeks duration -- scores of bench trials and arbitrations, and 60 appeals. Her unique practice includes representation of both plaintiffs and defendants in complex business disputes, and her client list has encompassed major corporations, as well as individuals.

Attorneys named to the national 2019 Top Ten Women Litigators publication were chosen through several phases of research. These women have earned their place amongst the leading women litigators by participating in some of the most impactful litigation matters in recent history as well as by earning the hard-won respect of their peers and clients.

