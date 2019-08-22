Global Power Bank Market Analysis & Forecast 2014-2025 - Use of Solar Cells & Hydrogen Cells in Power Banks Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Bank Market by Battery Type, Power Rating, Distribution Channel, and Price Range: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study includes the analytical depiction of the global power bank market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed 2014 to 2025, where 2014-2016 is accounted as historical data, base year as 2017, and the forecast year is 2019-2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The global power bank market was valued at $16,338 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $19,404.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2% from 2019 to 2025.



Lithium ion (Li-ion) and lithium polymer (Li-polymer) are the two most common types of batteries used in power banks, with the former witnessing higher demand. Li-ion batteries exhibit various characteristics such as high energy density and low cost. However, the efficiency of Li-ion batteries decreases with time even when not in use.



The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant rise in the usage of power banks. This trend has encouraged China manufacturers to launch low-priced, high-end power banks. For instance, Xiaomi to introduce a wide range of power banks along with its smartphone offerings. Furthermore, massive sales of smartphones in China and India is the key factor boosting the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Moreover, power bank manufacturers have focused on tapping the potential in these countries by offerings customer-centric products. Besides, prominent presence of top industry players in Japan and China and their increased focus on developing low-cost wireless products boost the growth of the global power bank market.



The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Anker, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi Corporation, Intex, Zagg Inc., GP Batteries, Xtrom, and Lenovo Group Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Findings



In 2017, the online sub-segment generated the highest revenue in the global power bank market.

In 2017, the lithium ion segment generated the highest revenue among the other battery types in the global power bank market.

Topics Covered



Chapter: 1: Introduction



Chapter: 2: Executive Summary



Chapter: 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis (2017)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in Demand for Smartphones Across the Globe

3.5.1.2. Reduced Cost of Power Banks

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Wireless Charging in Smartphones

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Use of Solar Cells and Hydrogen Cells in Power Banks

3.5.3.2. Strong Distribution Network



Chapter: 4: Power Bank Market, by Battery Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Lithium-Ion

4.3. Lithium-Polymer



Chapter: 5: Power Bank Market, by Power Rating

5.1. Overview

5.2. Up to 3,000 mAh

5.3. 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh

5.4. 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh

5.5. Above 20,000 mAh



Chapter: 6: Power Bank Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.2. Online

6.3. Offline



Chapter: 7: Power Bank Market, by Price Range

7.1. Overview

7.2. Low

7.3. Mid-Range

7.4. Premium-Range



Chapter: 8: Power Bank Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter: 9: Company Profile

9.1. Anker Innovations Ltd.

9.2. GP Batteries

9.3. Huawei Technologies

9.4. Intex

9.5. Lenovo

9.6. Zagg Inc.

9.7. Xtorm (Telco Accessories B.V.)

9.8. MI

9.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9.10. Sony Corporation



