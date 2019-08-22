Simon Harris Joins MightyHive as Head of Sales EMEA from Dentsu Aegis Network

Harris will help MightyHive further cement its leadership position in Europe

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media consultancy MightyHive today announced the appointment of Simon Harris as Head of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). With over a decade of experience creating and deploying programmatic solutions driving business results, Harris will help both existing and prospective clients get the most out of MightyHive’s significant expertise in programmatic media operations, data strategy and analytics.



Since launching its European presence in London in November 2017, MightyHive has grown its EMEA team by 15x. The region is showing profitable growth by offering data strategy and programmatic upskilling engagements with clients like Renault, Pandora Jewelry and other large multinational advertisers in food and beverage, beauty and apparel.

“At MightyHive, we pride ourselves in empowering brands and agencies alike to take greater control of their programmatic marketing,” said Sasha Schmitz, managing director, EMEA at MightyHive. “As one of the leading authorities globally in programmatic trading and optimization, Simon is an ideal fit to lead our EMEA sales team toward further excellence in the service of our clients.”

Before joining MightyHive, Harris served as Head of Programmatic Activation for Dentsu Aegis Network in London. In this role, he guided advertising operations (ad ops) and biddable and programmatic experience, as well as led a number of programmatic trading desks — including some of the first fully-transparent trading operations in Europe. He has also held various programmatic-focused roles at iProspect, Mindshare and IPG Mediabrands.

Harris is also actively engaged in the conversations related to future evolution of data-driven marketing outside of work. He sits on a number of working groups within the IAB Tech Lab, is active on Twitter ( @SimonJHarris ) and writes a weekly newsletter, Happy Friday , which has over 3,000 marketer subscribers.

“I have been in the agency world for many years and there is a clear opportunity for a new type of service provider that helps marketers understand technology and create roadmaps for change, rather than just take orders for media plans,” said Harris. “MightyHive has been incredibly successful at delivering on that need because it was quick to recognize the change in the delivery of programmatic services and created teams that are well-placed to deliver tangible results for our clients. I’m excited to join the MightyHive team at this juncture of their business and to work alongside an incredibly talented group of people across the organization.”

Harris will oversee MightyHive sales directors for EMEA, including teams in London, Stockholm, Milan and Paris.

To learn more about MightyHive EMEA, please contact Simon Harris .

About MightyHive

MightyHive is a new breed of media consultancy that partners with global brands and agencies seeking transformative marketing results in a time of massive disruption and opportunity. Recognized as a global leader in advanced marketing and advertising technologies, MightyHive provides consulting and services in the areas of media operations and training, data strategy and analytics. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Auckland, London, Milan, New York, Paris, Tokyo, Toronto, Vancouver, São Paulo, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. In 2018, MightyHive merged with S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L), a new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company established by Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.

Contact

Lacy Talton

Blast PR for MightyHive

lacy@blastpr.com

252.467.5220



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.