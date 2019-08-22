Keeping Governing Boards Accountable & On Track: NXTBoard and Brown Dog Consulting Partner to Help Leadership Teams and Governing Boards Excel

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXTBoard, the Austin-based board management technology company, is partnering with the governance education firm, Brown Dog Consulting, to boost boards of directors’ ability to perform successfully over the long-term.



NXTBoard is an online board management platform that helps organizations be effective and accountable. By enabling Brown Dog Consulting to immediately gain insight, collaborate with boards and leadership teams, and monitor progress, clients benefit from governance coaching in real time and can make course corrections before issues have a chance to intensify or accumulate.

NXTBoard is particularly helpful when new board members come online, enabling them to get up-to-speed quickly and find their way around what can seem like a complex collection of policies, processes, and practices. Similarly, Brown Dog Consulting's online governance learning program, the Board EXCELerator, helps to ensure that new board members are confident about their role as soon as they join the board.

“When our clients first come to us, they are most often relying on things like email, Dropbox, Basecamp, and Google Docs. Those solutions, however, are primarily designed for document sharing, not for governance and the proper development of policies,” said Susan Mogensen, president of Brown Dog Consulting. “We appreciate NXTBoard because it delivers that critical missing piece to the puzzle and keeps boards on track."

“This is a natural partnership because both NXTBoard and Brown Dog Consulting want boards and the communities they serve to experience a long-lasting, positive return on the investments they’ve made in governing with excellence,” said Corey Masson, director of business development for NXTBoard.



"Boards need tools to support the long-term sustainability of good governance and accountability practices,” added Mogensen. “Without tools like NXTBoard for online board management and the Board EXCELerator for board training and orientation, leadership teams will continually find themselves struggling to keep up with the demands of good governance.”



NXTBoard and Brown Dog Consulting enable leadership teams and governing boards to succeed by bringing knowledge, skills and tools together. The combination of online e-learning (videos, quizzes, webinars), in-person workshops, and the NXTBoard platform lets boards see their vision and values come to life.



About NXTBoard

Based in Austin, Texas, NXTBoard delivers board management software and consulting services to help leadership teams and boards enable sustainable governance of the organization. NXTBoard’s first-of its-kind leadership and governing board portal helps teams go beyond board meeting management and shift the focus from administering meetings to driving action. Organizations that work with NXTBoard, have proven results in increase overall performance, governance sustainability, and outcomes.



About Brown Dog Consulting

Since 1999, Brown Dog Consulting has been inspiring boards of all types to high performance levels via facilitated workshops, coaching, and its online learning program, the Board EXCELerator. Well-known for her creative and engaging style, Brown Dog Consulting President, Susan Mogensen, has guided many board members around the world towards a deeper understanding of why governance excellence is important, and how it can be achieved.

Contacts

Corey Masson, NXTBoard: cmasson@nxtboard.com

Susan Mogensen, Brown Dog Consulting: susan@browndogconsulting.com



