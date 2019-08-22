Smart Grid Market Set to Exceed $169 Billion by 2025 - Increase in the Number of Electric Vehicles & Upcoming Smart Cities Projects in Developing Regions Creates Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Grid Market by Component, Application, Solutions and End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart grid market was valued at $66.96 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $169.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2025.



The global shift toward secure, sustainable, affordable, and uninterrupted electricity supply is driving changes in the production, transmission, distribution, and consumption of electricity. In addition, smart grid can support the reliability of the grid and can bring possibilities for management of the real-time electricity production, demand, and storage.



Moreover, rise in concerns pertaining to environment protection and growth in adoption of smart grid technology to improve efficiency in energy conservation and consumption are the major factors that fuel the smart grid market trends. In addition, supportive government policies & regulations to use smart meters and rise in investments in digital electricity infrastructure are also some of the crucial factors that drive the market growth.



However, lack of standardization and rise in privacy & security concerns are expected to hinder the smart grid market growth.

Furthermore, increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road and upcoming smart cities projects in developing regions are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



In addition, the full deployment of advanced meters is also expected to provide major energy efficiency potential for the smart grid market.



Key Findings



Based on end-user, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue for smart grid market share in 2017, the growth in demand for the uninterrupted, efficient, and reliable electricity source is the major factor that drives the market growth in this segment.

Based on application, the transmission segment dominated the overall market in 2017 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the smart grid market forecast period.

Some of the key smart grid industry players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, General Electric, Honeywell International, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Itron, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, and others.

List of Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition & Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2018

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Smart Grid Market by Component



Chapter 5: Smart Grid Market by Solution

5.1. Overview

5.2. Advanced Metering Infrastructure

5.3. Smart Grid Distribution Management

5.4. Smart Grid Communications

5.5. Smart Grid Network Management

5.6. Substation Automation

5.7. Smart Grid Security

5.8. Others



Chapter 6: Smart Grid Market by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Generation

6.3. Transmission

6.4. Distribution

6.5. Consumption/End-Use



Chapter 7: Smart Grid Market by End-user

7.1. Overview

7.2. Residential

7.3. Commercial

7.4. Industrial



Chapter 8: Smart Grid Market by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Cisco Systems Inc.

9.2. IBM Corporation

9.3. Siemens AG

9.4. Schneider Electric

9.5. General Electric

9.6. Wipro Limited

9.7. Honeywell International Inc.

9.8. Oracle Corporation

9.9. ABB

9.10. Itron



