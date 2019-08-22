Demand Gen Report Unveils Winners of 3rd Annual B2B Innovator Awards

35 B2B Executives Recognized For Their Innovation In Account Targeting, Technology, Content & Campaigns, Buyer Centricity & More

/EIN News/ -- HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand Gen Report has announced the winners of its third-annual B2B Innovator Awards , which recognize some of the most progressive marketing and sales practitioners who are pushing the envelope to effectively engage prospective customers and meet their buyer needs.



Garnering more than 100 nominations from B2B executives across verticals, the Demand Gen Report team assessed and selected 35 final winners in 12 categories. These winners were acknowledged for thinking outside of the box and for helping to develop and foster innovative concepts and strategies for their organizations and the B2B industry at large.

All 35 winners are featured in the B2B Innovator Awards special report , and were recognized during a special ceremony at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange on Aug. 13, 2019 in Boston, Mass.

In addition to the original 12 categories, Demand Gen Report gave the B2B community an opportunity to vote for five “Innovators Of The Year,” and received more than 5,600 overall votes for this additional category. The five winners with the most votes were:

Kathy Mammon, INTTRA by E2open

Brian Giese, True Influence

Aleksandra Panyukhina, SEMrush

Kelsi Doran, Cisco

Paul Logue, SAP

“We are excited to watch the B2B Innovator Awards continue to gain momentum within the B2B community,” said Andrew Gaffney, President of G3 Communications, a digital media firm and publisher of Demand Gen Report. “This year’s nominations included an extremely diverse and talented lot of professionals. We are so impressed by the range of experience and expertise among the 35 winners and thrilled that this year, we had a chance to honor them in person at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange. The B2B community members also continue to inspire us with their level of engagement and support for one another. We received more than 5,000 votes to help us select the Innovators of the Year!”

The complete list of winners includes:

Generation Z Trailblazers

Julian Lina, Fond

Lisa Arnold, Stein IAS

Sarah Schreiner, ADP

Marketing Mentors

Ed Rusch, Command Alkon

Paul Green, Extreme Networks

Jim D’Arcangelo, MomentFeed

B2B Technologists

Paul Logue, SAP

Jessica Cross, RollWorks

Lisa Pagliaro, MSC Industrial Supply

Vertical Virtuosos

Daniel Englebretson, Phononic

Sara Brunswick, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Nicole Kingsley Brunner, Manning & Napier

SMB Maestros

Ben Ard, Weave

Brian Vass, Paycor

Carey Straetz, SurePayroll

Data Scientists & Operations Optimizers

Jes Hagen, ExtraHop Networks

Anne Wang, FireEye

Brooke Andrus, WebPT

Content, Creative & Execution

Meg Hoyecki, SOC Telemed

Kelsi Doran, Cisco

Kellie Vahlsing, OSIsoft

C-Suite Strategy

Peter Evans, Optiv

Kevin Iaquinto, JDA Software

Brian Giese, True Influence

Account Targeting & Strategy

Braiden Ludtka, ExtraHop Networks

Barry Smith, Equinix

Kathy Mammon, INTTRA by E2open

Buyer-Focused Marketers

David Fortino, NetLine Corporation

Polly Leonard, U.S. Cellular

Sales Drivers

Bharath Ram Srinivasan, HPE

Kelly Skelton, Cisco

Neil Walker, PFU (EMEA) Limited

B2B Vanguards

Aleksandra Panyukhina, SEMrush

Amy Barone, Splash

Beth Elkin, JDA Software

More on each winner can be found in the complete 2019 B2B Innovator Awards special report .

