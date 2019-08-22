APEX Global Brands Expands Tony Hawk Globally Through the Addition of Several New Licensing Partnerships

Welcomes Star Ride Kids as the lifestyle skate brand's newest licensing partner

/EIN News/ -- SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APEX Global Brands (NASDAQ: APEX), a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands, today announced the expansion of the Tony Hawk® brand through the addition of several new licensing agreements. These licensing opportunities range in categories from little and big boys' clothing to young men’s and men's clothing and accessories, and bring a focused approach towards the continued development of the street-skate fashion lifestyle globally.



Star Ride Kids is the newest partnership. Founded in 1991, Star Ride Kids has become an industry leading children’s apparel manufacturer, with full time in-house teams of merchandising, design, sourcing, production, sales and operations professionals. Through a partnership with Tony Hawk®, Star Ride Kids will maximize the brand's growth in the little and big boys' apparel segments throughout North America.

Henry Stupp, CEO of APEX Global Brands, commented on the new licensing partnership. "We are pleased to team up with Star Ride Kids to drive product category expansion for Tony Hawk. We look forward to building a successful, long-term partnership."

"Star Ride Kids is family owned and operated, and, as a family-run business, we look to add only the highest quality brands to our portfolio of licenses," said Stephen Shalam, President of Star Ride Kids. "Tony Hawk is the greatest skateboarder of all time, and we are very excited to welcome him and APEX to the Star Ride family. We are confident that Tony Hawk's unique style will transcend the sport and assist in further expanding this growing lifestyle category."

In addition to Star Ride Kids, the Tony Hawk Signature Line® recently launched its upper-tier apparel and accessories program in Europe, the Middle East and Africa through a licensing agreement with the Batra Group . Later this month, the Batra Group will also launch the upper-tier Tony Hawk Signature Line® in North America. Further domestic expansion of the Tony Hawk® brand is supported by M. Hidary for young men’s and men’s apparel, Crest Brands for socks and SportLife Brands for undergarments.

About APEX Global Brands

APEX Global Brands is a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands. The brand portfolio spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world and includes Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Cherokee®, Tony Hawk®, Liz Lange®, Point Cove®, Carole Little®, Everyday California® and Sideout®. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in over 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. For more information, please visit the Company's website at apexglobalbrands.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of APEX Global Brands. A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and is based on currently available market, operating, financial and competitive information and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or projected, including, among others, risks that: the Company and its partners will not achieve the results anticipated in the statements made in this release; global economic conditions and the financial condition of the apparel and retail industry and/or adverse changes in licensee or consumer acceptance of products bearing the Company’s brands may lead to reduced royalties; the ability and/or commitment of the Company’s licensees to design, manufacture and market Cherokee®, Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Carole Little®, Tony Hawk® and Hawk Brands®, Liz Lange®, Everyday California® and Sideout® branded products could cause our results to differ from our anticipations; the Company’s dependence on a select group of licensees for most of the Company’s revenues makes us susceptible to changes in those organizations; our level of indebtedness and restrictions under our indebtedness; and the Company’s dependence on its key management personnel could leave us exposed to disruption on any termination of service. A more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 23, 2019, its periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and subsequent filings with the SEC the Company makes from time to time. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

APEX Global Brands:

Nadine Iacocca, VP Global Marketing

nadinei@apexglobalbrands.com



Investor Contact:

Addo Investor Relations

Kimberly Esterkin/Patricia Nir

310-829-5400







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.