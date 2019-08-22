EIS Group Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a global core and digital platform provider for insurers, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner’s recently published report “Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America*”. The report evaluated EIS Group for completeness of vision and ability to execute.



EIS SuiteTM is a cloud-based platform for insurance carriers that provides core, data and digital capabilities across multiple lines of business, including life, worksite and individual benefits, and property and casualty.

“Scalable core systems that support continuous change are critical to a stable and adaptable digital business technology platform,” wrote Richard Natale, senior director analyst, Insurance, Gartner and author of this report. “Life insurance CIOs will find it essential to lay the groundwork for the iterative evolution of their digital business technology roadmap by modernizing their core systems.”

“Helping insurers position themselves for success in a world of evolving consumer needs, markets and channels is the driving force behind EIS Group,” said Adam Denninger, senior vice president of strategy at EIS Group. “To us, recognition as a Visionary confirms our direction and belief that only a cloud-based, unified enterprise platform of core and digital solutions will support insurer success in the digital economy. In our view, we meet that need and are gaining market momentum with EIS Suite for life insurance, a platform that supports new business models — for both direct to consumer and intermediary business — and allows insurers to operate seamlessly in existing markets and emerging B2C and B2B ecosystems.”

EIS Group has led the industry trend toward adoption of enterprise platforms with integrated digital experience, data, and core applications. Among them, EIS DXPTM, a digital experience framework, leverages an end-to-end series of core APIs to deliver consumer-grade, persona-based user experiences. EIS Group is also recognized as a leader in incorporating emerging technologies, such as chatbots, AI and ML, in customer interactions and other business operations. Additionally, clients benefit from EIS Group’s well-developed Agile, continuous integration/continuous delivery approach to gain industry-leading time-to-market for new business capabilities.

* Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America” August 5, 2019.

