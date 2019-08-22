Rackspace’s ObjectRocket Partners with Distributed SQL Database Technology Innovator, Cockroach Labs

ObjectRocket now supports global customers with cloud-native, geo-distributed SQL

With this partnership, ObjectRocket announces the addition of CockroachDB , a distributed SQL datastore for building global, scalable cloud services that can survive disasters, to their growing portfolio of database offerings. CockroachDB also delivers the cutting-edge capability to enable highly available geo-partitioned transactional data that can be confined to a specific region and managed or analyzed from multiple locations simultaneously. When combining CockroachDB with ObjectRocket’s famed Fanatical Support® and proactive DBA expertise, high-growth global technology customers will have a team ready to optimize their data layer with a new breed of database technology that is geo-distributed, highly available, and massively scalable.

"As we were building our cloud-native platform, we knew we wanted to introduce a new database that was disrupting how data was managed globally at an incredible scale,” said Stephen Nolan, ObjectRocket General Manager at Rackspace. “After conducting extensive research into up and coming technologies, we believe CockroachDB delivers. The team at Cockroach Labs is on the cusp of revolutionizing the industry with distributed SQL that auto scales on a massive level, enabling ObjectRocket to provide our customers with a solution to support expansive, global growth for years to come.”

Supported by more than $110 million in funding, including $55 million in Series C funding secured earlier this month, Cockroach Labs is positioned as a leader in building out a critical part of the cloud-native stack around relational data. According to DB-Engines, the database has climbed 21 spots in the Relational DBMS rankings in just the last year. This growth is attributed to broad client adoption and continued focus from industry analysts, as well as the volume of growing online conversations and job postings for CockroachDB expertise.

“Our partnership with ObjectRocket is an excellent opportunity to introduce the power and resilience of CockroachDB to their impressive customer base, comprised of innovative and fast-growing companies changing the way we work, live, and engage,” said Spencer Kimball, Co-founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs. “We are excited to work alongside a team with a stellar reputation for customer service and proactive problem solving and are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

This partnership is the second secured in recent weeks following ObjectRocket’s certification by MongoDB Inc. as a worldwide cloud provider of MongoDB . These partnerships ensure customers are supported on the latest releases and patches while promoting continued adoption and advancement of the technology. In keeping with the company’s vision to deliver a truly polyglot offering to their customers, ObjectRocket will continue to expand their portfolio with additional databases and clouds, including PostgreSQL and GCP by the end of this year.

