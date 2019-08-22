Pivot Bio Offers U.S. Corn Farmers an Alternative to Chemical Nitrogen Fertilizer; Announces 2020 Sales Season

Pivot Bio PROVEN sold through independent sales representatives across 20+ corn-growing states

/EIN News/ --

AMES, IOWA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pivot Bio announced today the launch of its 2020 sales season and the second year of offering Pivot Bio PROVENTM, the first nitrogen-producing microbial product for U.S. corn farmers. Pivot Bio sells directly to corn farmers through a combination of e-commerce, a farmer referral program, and a network of professional independent sales representatives. The company is on track to sign on more than 150 sales reps with access to more than five million corn acres across 20+ states.

These independent sales reps will add Pivot Bio PROVENTM - a first of its kind tool available to growers - to their product offerings to complement an already successful agricultural services business. Pivot Bio PROVENTM provides the essential nutrient – nitrogen – to corn crops giving growers the solution they need for consistent nitrogen availability while lessening the impact on the environment.

“Our 2019 sales season exceeded our expectations in every way,” said Mark Reisinger, Senior Director Commercial Operations, Pivot Bio. “I expected strong interest especially after seeing our solid 2018 Intent to Pivot trial results. To sell out within 60 days demonstrates how open growers are to adding a new technology that helps improve their bottom line and support their on-farm sustainable practices.”

As part of its commitment to cutting edge nitrogen science beyond field scale, Pivot Bio extensively grew its agronomic and research footprint across the U.S. Corn Belt this year. The company expanded its Intent to Pivot program; on-farm, large-scale trials; and research plots to better support growers’ management of their nitrogen budgets with Pivot Bio PROVENTM. The company’s product was applied to corn fields across a wide variety of environments, soil types, and germplasm. Once this season’s crop is harvested, these performance results will add to an already robust data set powered by multiple years and millions of data points that are critical as Pivot Bio develops new products for corn and other cereal crops, including wheat and rice.

“Putting farmers first is central to our business. Engaging with high caliber independent sales reps to sell and service our product is further proof of our commitment to grower success,” said Reisinger. “Pivot Bio has ramped up product availability to meet growers’ demand for 2020 planting, and we’ve added talented people to an already strong team. Whether agronomists, data scientists, microbiologists, or field sales, we have a great team to ensure the success of our customers and our business.”

Registered to sell product in 33 states, the company continues its rapid scale up to deliver its new source of nitrogen to growers. In 2019, Pivot Bio has more than 90 employees; expanded its laboratory footprint at its Berkeley, Cal. headquarters and leased high-quality greenhouse space in Hayward, Cal.; opened an office at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis; and plans to open a sales office in the Iowa State University Research Park, Ames, Iowa.

“Pivot Bio has a solution to help farmers achieve better outcomes while improving the health of our planet,” said Karsten Temme, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Pivot Bio. “We took our time and developed a new nitrogen solution for farmers that’s effective. Now it’s time to rapidly expand to keep pace with grower demand. Opening offices in St. Louis and Ames ensures we stay connected to our customers and be part of the Heartland’s robust ag tech sector.”

Pivot Bio PROVENTM is the only microbial product available to U.S. corn growers that applies nitrogen everyday throughout the growing season, with peak nitrogen production when the crops need it the most. Applied at planting, the microbes adhere to the corn roots so growers can be confident their corn receives a consistent, daily source of nitrogen. Unlike traditional synthetic nitrogen, Pivot Bio PROVEN does not leach or volatilize. Pivot Bio previously released its full-year 2018 performance report, which showed consistently better ROI and outcomes for growers in the company’s beta-testing program, Intent to Pivot. Growers who planted with Pivot Bio PROVENTM harvested a 7.7 bushel per acre advantage compared to acres using only chemical fertilizer as its sole source of crop nutrition.

“Growers are confident their corn crop is receiving all of the nitrogen Pivot Bio PROVENTM produces,” said Reisinger. “By using our product, growers get the full benefit of their nitrogen investment and the satisfaction knowing they are decreasing their environmental footprint, too.”

About Pivot Bio

At Pivot Bio, we believe in meeting the needs of the present without compromising the needs of future generations. Our unparalleled understanding of the crop microbiome will help create a future with cleaner water and air. We are dedicated to providing farmers with solutions, so they can grow high-quality, environmentally-responsible and sustainably focused food crops that help feed families worldwide. For more information, visit www.pivotbio.com and follow @pivotbio on Twitter.

Attachment

Tracy Willits Pivot Bio 515-202-7714 tracy@pivotbio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.