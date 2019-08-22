Fusion and Realio Join Forces to Support the Digitization of Assets on the Fusion Protocol

/EIN News/ --

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced it is partnering with Realio, an end-to-end digital asset issuance platform.



Realio provides seamless asset digitization workflows that can be leveraged by asset originators to fast-track the creation of assets on the Fusion protocol. By simplifying and automating the off-chain requirements involved in digitization, Realio serves as a safe and compliant gateway to the digitized world. Through their straight-forward interface, Realio will support Fusion’s development partners with compliance, KYC/AML requirements, fiat on-ramps, investor whitelisting and on-boarding and more.



The integration of Realio with the Fusion protocol removes development barriers for projects building on top of Fusion, empowering them to quickly get started with an out-of-the-box digitization solution.



“Realio is the exact type of plug and player solution for layer one tokenization that we want to offer our partners to decrease the work needed to get started with development on Fusion.” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. “We want Fusion to be the most extensive, easy-to-use and flexible protocol for DeFi applications, partnering with Realio is a big step in the right direction.”



Digitized assets created through Realio’s platform will be automatically generated as native Fusion tokens that access the complete functionality of the protocol, including tools for time-value extraction and peer-to-peer exchange.



By partnering with Fusion, Realio accesses a growing list of asset origination partners that are looking to leverage Fusion’s technology, driving further business to their issuance platform.



“Fusion’s decentralized custody, time value and interoperability protocols are industry leading solutions to problems that have been plaguing the digital securities industry since its inception, and provide an excellent extension for assets that are issued on Realio.” commented Realio Co-Founder, Derek S. Boirun. “Considering many of our clients deal with complex financial transactions, it made a lot of sense to partner with Fusion so they can access their complete toolkit for digital assets.’



An additional component of the partnership involves the integration of RealioX, a decentralized exchange (DEX) interface currently in development by Realio, with Fusion’s OTC swapping interface. Swaps and exchanges generated on RealioX can filter through to the swapping portal that is currently available through the Fusion wallet.



About Fusion



Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.



About Realio



The Realio platform is an end-to-end, blockchain-based SaaS platform for the issuance, investment and life-cycle management of digital securities and crypto assets.Realio combines access to a 100% on-chain decentralized (p2p) exchange with the features of a sophisticated issuance/investment platform in order to merge enterprise-grade blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions with institutional quality investment vehicles. We are changing the way private investments are made, managed and traded. For more information, visit: www.realio.fund

