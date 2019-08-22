BG Staffing to Present at the 2019 Gateway Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE American: BGSF), a growing national provider of professional temporary staffing services, today announced that Beth A. Garvey, CEO, and Dan Hollenbach, CFO, will co-present at the Gateway Conference on Thursday, September 5th at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco.



Management will review the Company’s recently reported Q2 results, expectations for 2019, and discuss BG’s expansion, diversification and technology initiatives.

The presentation will be webcast live and slides may be accessed on the Company's website, http://bgstaffing.investorroom.com/events-webcasts . The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

About The Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations , a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About BG Staffing, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BG Staffing provides staffing services to a variety of industries through its various divisions. BG Staffing is primarily a professional temporary staffing platform that has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 64th largest U.S. staffing company in the 2019 update and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BG Staffing’s portfolio of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgstaffing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Terri MacInnis, VP of Investor Relations

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

818.379.8500 terri@bibimac.com



