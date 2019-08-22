Laureate Education to Present at the BMO 19th Annual Back to School Conference

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) announced today that the company will participate in BMO Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Back to School Conference on September 12, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt New York.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and CEO, of Laureate Education, Inc., will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the conference. The discussion, which will begin at approximately 11:45 AM ET on September 12, 2019, will be webcast live and may be accessed through Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Laureate website at www.laureate.net. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay on the website for 90 days.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company’s philosophy of being ‘Here for Good’ and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.

Adam Smith

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Source: Laureate Education, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.