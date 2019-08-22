Next Big Growth Factors that Influence E-commerce Market in the UAE

Buy Best Fragrance

There is no doubt that e-commerce is gaining huge popularity all around and so in the UAE & all through the GCC.

There is no doubt that e-commerce is gaining huge popularity all around and so in the UAE & all through the GCC. The retail sector is seeing a steady move from the construction business to online shopping. It has grown as the most preferred medium of shopping for a wide range of consumers in the region.

E-Commerce in the MENA region is going to witness the next big growth market within the few upcoming years. In fact, as indicated by recent market analysis, the future of e-commerce in UAE would develop up to US$69 billion by 2020, nearly multiplying in size in just a couple of years. The overall growth over Africa and the Middle East would be at a CAGR of 11% in the following four years, which has started in 2018 and will reach up to 2022.

Well, this is all great, but to understand the e-commerce potential and its current scenario in the Middle East, we need to take a closer look at the top factors that Influence UAE e-commerce market.

DIGITAL WORLD FUELING E-COMMERCE EXPANSION

According to a study found in 2017, it has been noticed that Dubai has the world's most astounding social e-commerce penetration, while Saudi Arabia had the most noteworthy online user’s growth on the planet. And if you look at the entire MENA region, internet usage has been rapidly rising at 15% year over year. With the Smartphone exclusive features expanding day by day, internet users are also increasing with a high potential in the middle east. For instance, in Saudi Arabia, 9 out of 10 people have a Smartphone, and most of them prefer to go for online shopping, and this cellular connectivity helps in influencing e-commerce business.

GOVERNMENT AND CITIZENS’ DEVOTION TOWARDS DIGITAL MEDIA HELPS E-COMMERCE

Incfeased Digital Platform usage, greater web penetration, and more social connectivity are just one side of the story with regards to the capability of e-commerce in the Middle East. Another side is ideal guidelines for online retail in the Middle East, particularly in the GCC. The increasing popularity of e-administration in these nations shows how both the citizens and government are truly open to going online to complete multiple tasks. The city also gloats of neighborhoods, for example, CommerCity, which is a $735 million venture that is absolutely devoted to eCommerce business, and situated beside the Dubai airport. The active participation of government is making easier for technology businesses to work out of the region.

TOP E-COMMERCE PLAYERS IN THE REGION

Apart from different brands and their online stores, there are a couple of prominent e-commerce giant in the Middle East, such as Souq.com, which is the biggest name in the e-commerce business sector. Souq.com annual revenue and 50 million shoppers are the main reason for its popularity all around. Noon.com, Ali Express, Namshi, Sephora, Sharaf Dg, eBay, Centrepoint, etc are other prominent commercial centers in the region. What's more? In the food delivery sector, a large portion of the prestigious players in the district includes Pizzahut, Deliveroo, MakeMyMeal, Talabat and so on.

SHOPPERS BEHAVIOR IN THE MIDDLE EAST

According to a recent survey by an online portal Statista, e-commerce users in the Middle East and Africa region have seen a rise of 54.6% last year and expected to grow up to 58.8% by 2022. A retail survey in 2017 took a deeper look at Middle East trends of shopping online. The survey reports that younger age groups of people aged between 18-24 are more likely to explore online products in the region, with 36% of them shopping online at least once a month as compared to, people aged 55 years or more to which only 13% who shop online.

COUPONS AND DEALS WEBSITES CREATING NEW WAVES IN THE UAE E-COMMERCE MARKET

The motivation behind shopping online differs for different markets and demographics; however, when we take an in-depth look at the broader Middle East trends, we can clearly see that the unique offers, attractive deals, and the online goods with lower prices are the biggest factor driving towards online purchases, as surveyed and agreed by 40% of online shoppers and only 17% agreed that convenience of online shopping was a major factor for shopping online, because it makes easier to shop online with the quality of service, variety, and most importantly incredible savings. Thanks to online portals that have emerged as one-stop online shopping destinations with the huge variety of money-saving deals such as Sharaf dg coupon code, Sephora coupon code UAE, amazon uae coupon code and a lot more. Festive offers, daily deals, Clearance sales, promotions, coupons codes, etc. help shoppers save big on the total price every time they shop online. Right from fashion, daily essentials, entertainment, beauty, stationery, electronics, accessories, or anything else, it is just that easy to search promo codes for almost all popular categories when you buy online. A study reveals recently that 48% of online shoppers stated that they always influenced for repeat purchases just because of the attractive coupons and deals they receive via emails and SMS. Centrepoint is one such stores which regularly rolls out centrepoint coupon codes to shopper in UAE. Social media & Smartphone are proving to be a great influential medium to influence Ecommerce Growth not only in the MENA region but across the world.



Stay connected with the e-commerce stores to stay abreast of best online offers and deals along with new updates on the latest products as well as new product launches.





