São Tome Prime Minister in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 22 - São Tome and Principe Prime Minister, Jorge Bom Jesus, is since early Thursday in Luanda, for an official visit aimed to strengthen cooperation and friendly ties between the two members of the Portuguese Speaking African Countries Community (PALOP). ,

Sao Tome and Principe Premier, who is in Luanda for the second time this year, will be received in an audience by the Angolan president, João Lourenço.

In the last visit, the Angolan president expressed willingness to establish a strategic partnership with mutual advantages to mark a new era of cooperation between the two countries.

Angola and Sao Tome and Principe signed a Reciprocal Investment Protection Agreement in 1995, to create favorable conditions to encourage private initiatives and intensify economic cooperation.

The two nations share political, economic and diplomatic relations and are members of the Portuguese-Speaking Community (CPLP) and PALOP.

