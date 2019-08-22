Food Automation Market worth $14.3 billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Food Automation Market by Type (Motor and Generator, Motor Control, Rotary Products), Application (Packaging, Palletizing, Processing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Food Automation Market by Type (Motor & Generator, Motor Control, Rotary Products), Application (Packaging, Palletizing, Processing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global food automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to reach $14.3 billion by 2025.

The food industry traditionally lacks behind in the adoption of new technologies and plant automated systems, mainly due to high cost of automated systems and lack of skilled workforce. However, the rapid advancement in the computer technology and enhanced expectations of the customers and regulatory bodies has increased the demand for improved food quality and safety, thereby resulting in the growing implementation of automated systems in the food industry. The increasing food safety regulations, rising demand for processed and advanced packaged foods, and increasing technological advancements further drives the need for automation in food industry.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4956

The adoption of automated systems has been increased in the food industry to avoid repetitive and monotonous tasks, meet the regulatory requirements, eliminate off-line quality control in the detection of foreign contamination, and ensure improved packaging and palletizing of the food produce. With the recent technological advancements, there is a growing trend of using automated systems with reduced foot space and lesser complex design with improved efficiency. The development of machine vision and force sensing systems has improved the quality as well as the efficiency of new production and delivery systems. These machine vision sensing systems have been used for various applications which include harvesting, quality control, grading and sorting, picking and packing, bottling, in store analytics, etc. The technological advancements in the control systems and motors have further impelled the development in automated systems by improving the speed, and efficiency of the integrated automated systems. The application of software controllers like PLCs and SCADA have ensured the monitoring and controlling of the automated systems, thereby maintaining a controlled produce with operation of automation in the food processing and packaging lines.

The global food automation market is mainly segmented by type (motors and generators, motor controls, discrete controllers and visualization, rotary and linear products, and others), application (packaging and repacking, palletizing and depalletizing, processing, grading and sorting, pick and place, and others), industry vertical (dairy processing, bakery and confectionary, beverages and distilleries, meat, poultry and seafood products, fruits and vegetables, others), and geography.

On the basis of application, packaging and repacking segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall food automation market in 2019. This market is also poised to grow significantly over the next 5-6 years, mainly due to increasing demand for more varied and advanced packaging, pack counts, and retail-ready packaging; costly compliance with hygiene regulations; increasing contamination and mislabeling risk; disproportion of ink used for printing; and increasing human errors in the food packaging process.

On the basis of product type, motors and generators segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall food automation market in 2019, primarily with their greater adoption due to low operating and maintenance cost, portability, higher life cycle of diesel engines, and least inflammable properties.

Geographically, Asian countries are slated to register the fastest growth for food automation market, during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing investments in this region, rising minimum wages, increasing focus of the global leaders, and various government initiatives to develop food industry in the region.

The leading players operating in the global food automation market are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, and Emerson Electric Co. The other leading players in the global food automation market are Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Destaco (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), JLS Automation (U.S.), Adept Technology Inc. (U.S.), ProLeit AG (Germany), Autonics Corporation (South Korea), SEW-EURODRIVE, INC. (U.S.),B&R Automation (Austria), Key Technology, Inc (U.S.), and Benchmark Automation (U.S.), Opus Automation (Canada), Apex Industries Automation (Canada), Jantz Canada (Canada), JMP Engineering (Canada), and Rexorth Automation (Canada), Lapp Group (Canada), Denso Robotics (Canada), and Universal Robots (Denmark) among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 218 pages with 95 market data tables & 43 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-automation-market-4956/

Scope of the Report:

Food Automation Market by Type:

Motors and Generators

Motor Controls

Discrete Controllers and Visualization

Rotary and Linear Products

Others

Food Automation Market by Application:

Packaging and Repacking

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Grading and Sorting

Pick and Place

Processing

Others

Food Automation Market by Industry Verticals:

Beverages and Distilleries

Dairy Processing

Bakery and Confectionary

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Food Automation Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Taiwan Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Middle-East & Africa

Latin America

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, mode of operation, application, industry verticals, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for food automation across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2017-2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global food automation market?

Who are the major players in the global food automation market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global food automation market?

What are the recent developments in the global food automation market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global food automation market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global food automation market and how do they compete with the global players?

Get Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4956

Related Reports:

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Collaboration, Other), Payload (Medium, High), Application (Packaging, Palletizing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-robotics-market-4957/

South East Asia Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat Processing, Bakery Processing, Beverage Processing, Dairy Processing, Chocolate and Confectionery Processing) - Industry Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/southeast-asia-food-processing-equipment-market/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.