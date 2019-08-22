ISWH Reports 6,400% Sequential Quarterly Revenue Growth

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is excited to announce very strong sequential quarterly revenue growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This growth comes largely as a result of accelerating client growth in the Company’s Home Healthcare segment.



In addition, the Company continues to anticipate strong growth going forward and, based on current quarter performance, projects continued sharp sequential quarterly revenue growth for its fiscal Q3 (September quarter) data.

“Now that we are recognizing revenues from our Home Healthcare segment, shareholders will be pleased to see robust signals in terms of new top-line growth,” commented Terry Williams, ISWH CEO. “The product mix is very strong looking ahead, with our CBD product lines in place, the Home Healthcare segment showing robust tangible growth, and our award-winning spirits segment continuing to represent enormous potential.”

Management notes that the Company recently changed its corporate name, stock symbol, and public description of business activities to better reflect its strategic course following its shift late last year to a model that includes a strong emphasis on the Health and Wellness sector.

Now that it has officially completed these changes, revenues from its Home Healthcare segment can be recognized in its financially reportable data – in prior financial reports, these revenues were not reported outside of general discussions. However, operations related to the Company’s Home Healthcare segment have resulted in sales in prior quarters. New Q2 data, taken relative to sales from Home Healthcare operations in its prior quarter, represent a robust sequential quarterly growth rate of 39%.

In addition, due to superior service and increasing demand, the Company is seeing steady growth in Home Healthcare clients, and management believes this trend will continue and may accelerate throughout 2019 and 2020.

Mr. Williams continued, “The success we are seeing in our Home Healthcare segment will help to drive growth in our other segments in the months and quarters ahead. At the same time, we also anticipate the boom in the Home Healthcare industry to foster accelerating potential, and we are working hard everyday to continue to capitalize on that opportunity.”

Finally, the Company anticipates significant upside ahead from its CBD segment, with an expanded partnership deal in the works with BioPulse Labs that stands to present the Company’s P19 CBD branded products, as well as two additional labels, with an incubation pathway to a multi-region distribution and sales footprint. Widespread social media marketing is also anticipated to be a component of such a deal.

Further details will be covered in future communications as they emerge.

About ISWH: A lifestyle and wellness company specializing in beverage brand development and delivery of innovative health products and services. Currently, the Company is the authorized licensor, and marketer of premium alcoholic beverage brands, including Besado Tequila and Dziaq. The Company has successfully cultivated a stable of spirits brands through focused market development, strategy, supply chain & logistics engineering, integrated marketing and distribution. Its proven methods of brand incubation and development of logistic technologies solutions has allowed ISWH to widen its brand portfolio which continues to evolve through further development of products as well as through targeted acquisition activity. In the healthcare space, P19 Wellness Restoration represents the range of CBD products developed by ISWH. P19 nano-powered CBD products include gummies, topicals, and tinctures. Identifying the current and future needs of the market, the Company has chosen to develop wellness and restoration products and enter the specialized home healthcare services space. Through its managed healthcare solution, the Company addresses the medical needs of an aging population by making specialized care, rehabilitation, and therapy programs accessible in the home environment delivered by nurses and other specialist healthcare professionals. As a premier developer, supplier, and marketer of spirits and wellness brands, ISWH aims to create a positive influence as an industry disrupter and become a leader in edgy, modern brand communications. The leadership and management of the Company provide a unique mix of business perspectives and expertise to carry out this mission.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

