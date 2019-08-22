Foxwoods Resort Casino Installs Third Interblock Stadium

Casinos See New Players and Cost Savings with Stadium Technology

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) market leader Interblock® announced an expansion of their footprint at Foxwoods Resort Casino, North America's largest resort casino. The most recent addition to the casino is a Diamond dealer assist stadium to the Rainmaker Casino. The expansion takes the product portfolio of Interblock to 85 seats at the property.

John Connelly, CEO of Interblock commented “The executive management team at Foxwoods Resort Casino has always strived to be first when it comes to innovation. The introduction of a third stadium within the same casino is an indication of the financial benefits Foxwoods has realized.

A combination of new players, operational savings, and the ability to increase both handle and hold percentages has proven to bring the incremental EBITDA Foxwoods was looking for. This could have only been achieved with the support of the casino.”

Foxwoods Resort Casino was one of the first properties in North America to install the company's award-winning Pulse Arena in 2016, which was branded as PLAY Arena. PLAY Arena is a technological experience that delivers a hybrid of entertainment, gambling, and social interaction. An immersive video wall displays games in play, statistics, and game history. New Interblock technology provides players with the ability to play up to four games simultaneously from a single play station within the stadium including live Multi-hand Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and video Craps and Sic Bo.

Performance results from PLAY Arena have encouraged property management to add additional Interblock Stadiums to their casino floor. In addition to PLAY Arena in the Great Cedar Casino, the property will now feature Diamond dealer assist stadiums in both their Rainmaker Casino and Fox Tower Casino. The stadiums consist of 30 and 24 seats respectively and feature live Multi-hand Blackjack, Dual-shoe Baccarat and Roulette. Interblock stadium solutions allow operators to easily transform a dealer assisted stadium into a fully automated stadium, ensuring that the section of the casino floor is always active and able to generate constant revenue even when live dealers are not present. The live dealer tables are equipped with an easy to use dealer console and a camera that allows players to view the live gameplay from their play station screen in addition to the large LCD displays above. Play stations are also equipped with brilliant high-definition graphics offering side bets, trends, game rules and a strategy card for Blackjack.



Wayne Theiss, Vice President Table Games at Foxwoods Resort Casino said “We are very excited about our continued partnership with Interblock. Our recently expanded footprint is a testament to the tremendously successful performance of their units on our floor.”

About Interblock

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com or call +1 (702) 260-1384.

Jamie Garrett Interblock Gaming 7023704303 jamie.garrett@interblockgaming.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.