Cloudian Announces General Availability of Object Storage Solution for VMware Cloud Provider Platform

Limitlessly scalable, native S3-compatible storage provides foundation for new value-add services

Partnership with Veeam enables S3-compatible data protection services within vCloud Director environments

CMO Jon Toor to participate in VMworld 2019 industry panel highlighting new solutions for VMware Cloud Providers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced general availability of its fully native S3-compatible object storage solution for VMware Cloud Providers. This highly scalable, cost-effective solution is managed directly from VMware vCloud Director, a key component of the VMware Cloud Provider Platform. As a result, VMware Cloud Providers can now offer their customers new and enhanced value-add storage services that seamlessly integrate with the growing ecosystem of S3-compatible applications. These services include:

Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS).

Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS).

Archive-as-a-Service (AaaS).

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS).

Big Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS).

VMware Cloud Providers can deploy Cloudian as a storage appliance or as software-defined storage anywhere in the world. In either case, vCloud Director manages the storage, all from a single location if desired, and provides native automation of workflows.

Cloud-ready Data Protection Services Enabled by Cloudian and Veeam

Moving quickly to bring the benefits of its new solution to VMware Cloud Providers, Cloudian has partnered with Veeam ®, the leader in backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™, to enable these providers to deliver S3-compatible services such as STaaS, BaaS and other data protection services within vCloud Director environments. Veeam Backup & Replication™ uses vCloud Director APIs to back up vApps and VMs and restore them directly to the vCloud Director hierarchy.

VMware Cloud Providers can now deploy Cloudian and Veeam directly through vCloud Director and seamlessly leverage Veeam Cloud Tier. Veeam Cloud Tier provides unlimited capacity for long-term data retention by using native, cost-effective object storage integrations. Cloudian recently achieved Veeam Ready Object distinction, as a part of the Veeam Ready Program. This program provides a solution qualification and testing process to help Veeam Alliance Partner Program members meet Veeam standards. Achieving Veeam Ready status designates the highest level of qualification and testing for storage products.



In addition to exabyte-level, modular scalability, the solution includes out-of-the-box features such as multi-tenant resource pooling and billing and quality of service (QoS) controls, making it ideal for spinning up low-touch revenue-generating data protection services.

“As the leading innovator of Cloud Data Management solutions, Veeam makes it easy for our customers to protect all their virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads, regardless of where those reside,” said Ken Ringdahl, vice president global alliances architecture at Veeam. “With Veeam Backup & Replication, service providers can now offer their customers S3-compatible data protection services compatible with Cloudian and VMware vCloud Director, easily migrating and protecting their VMware workloads, all with the same proven Veeam solutions they already use today.”

“One of our continuing priorities is creating new revenue opportunities for VMware Cloud Providers by enabling high-value solutions,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president of product development, cloud services at VMware. “Ecosystem partners play a key role in this endeavor, and we look forward to working with Cloudian and Veeam to offer these Cloud Providers an enhanced platform for serving their customers’ data protection needs.”

Cloudian will be showcasing the joint offering in the Veeam booth (#627) at VMworld 2019 in San Francisco, Aug. 24-29.

VMworld Industry Panel

Jon Toor, Cloudian’s chief marketing officer, will discuss the company’s new object storage solution for VMware Cloud Providers at a VMworld industry panel on Aug. 26, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., PDT. The panel will highlight the continuing enhancements in hyperscale-class service capabilities that VMware delivers to these providers and the collaboration with vCloud Director ecosystem partners such as Cloudian. In addition to Toor, the panel will include executives from VMware and joint Cloudian-VMware customer phoenixNAP.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

