GBT - Gopher Radio Token (GRT) Patent Application is Published

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT", or "the Company"), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, today announced it has received from the United States Patent and Trademark Office a Notice of Publication and published application for the GRT application. The application published August 15, 2019 as U.S. Patent Application Publication No. 2019/0251523.



The GRT (Gopher Radio Token) is an IoT/Mobile exchange/security application that is formed by the radio transmissions of a GopherInSight™ platform device, such as a chip, an IoT appliance or a wireless mesh network node. As such, it can be used to acquire IoT/Mobile services and to enhance data security on gNET private network. In addition, the system verifies the validity of a packet or Blockchain and keeps its history since inception. GRTs are created based on radio transmissions and can be used as a method of exchange/acquisition of IoT/Mobile services within gNET private network. The GRT is to be used as a proprietary token within any IoT/Mobile system that is using GBT technology, rewarding users for usage.

As a reminder , GBT intends to use its Avant! AI technology to govern security and vast data processing for the GRT. Avant! will also learn about patterns and efficient usage of Blockchain data in order to maintain integrity and reliability of the overall system.

"Current perception of Blockchain-based platforms is that they are secure because of the unalterable nature of a block once formed and the distributed nature of a Blockchain" stated Douglas Davis, GBT’s CEO. "However the blockchain is also subject to spoofing and other security intrusions, which is why GBT is proud to provide yet another layer of system validation, monitoring and security to enhance the entire GBT platform, all managed by our GBT Avant! AI."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregator.genesisexchange.io/ (Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Douglas Davis, CEO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.