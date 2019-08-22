Applied Materials to Participate in Citi Global Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 4 beginning at 10:25 a.m. PDT / 1:25 p.m. EDT.



A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations , and a replay will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977



