PlanSource Named as a Top Workplace for Seventh Consecutive Year

The list of Top Workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

PlanSource offers a fun, employee-centric culture with a variety of family-friendly benefits. The company also hosts family gatherings and teambuilding events, wellness challenges and company-sponsored community 5k run/walks, and frequent social responsibility events. PlanSource makes a point of helping employees pursue internal career growth and provides opportunities for them to cultivate their careers.

“It’s a real honor to work at a company that is given this recognition year after year,” said Jagdish Chugani, Vice President of Human Resources at PlanSource. “We are extremely proud of all we have done to make PlanSource one of the top companies in Florida, which is owed in large part to our employees’ hard work and dedication. With a growing and diverse workforce consistently wowing our clients, we are on a quest to create the best benefits experience available. To support this, we will continue to build an inclusive, fun, family-friendly culture and a supportive, stimulating work environment where employees can achieve great success.”

PlanSource is experiencing significant employee growth in the Orlando market and across the country to meet the needs of several new and retained clients. More information about working at PlanSource and a list of open positions can be found on www.plansource.com/careers .

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

