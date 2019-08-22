The Power of Connection: First Advantage Announces Collaborate 2019

Premiere Background Screening Conference Returns to Las Vegas This September

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today shared details about Collaborate 2019 , the company’s annual customer conference. Expected to draw more than 300 HR decision-makers and industry leaders from around the world, this year’s event will take place September 25 – 27, 2019 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.



Katharine Mobley, Chief Marketing Officer for First Advantage, shared, “We’re looking forward to another year of Collaborate, bringing together First Advantage customers with today’s top companies for an intimate look at the challenges – and opportunities – impacting HR departments.”

Offering a stacked agenda, Collaborate attendees will hear from industry leaders, such as Damien Hooper-Campbell, Chief Diversity Officer for eBay. In his session, Hooper-Campbell will discuss how the company uses social media searches to screen candidates while working to create an inclusive workplace. Pamela Devata of Seyfarth Shaw and Montserrat Miller of Arnall Golden Gregory will also present on global screening legislative trends. The conference will also cover timely topics, including the results from First Advantage’s 2019 Trends Report, industry benchmarking and the rise of ongoing monitoring. Samba Safety, Ultimate Software, iCIMS, FAMA, Corus360, SHI and Concentra will be sponsoring the event.

Mobley continued, “Over a few days, Collaborate digs deep into the background screening space, making sure that our attendees take away actionable information that will directly support the needs of their organizations. In addition to an in-depth agenda, we also provide ample time for networking, allowing attendees to share lessons learned and exchange new ideas.”

Mandy Paris, Talent Operations Program Manager for Nordstrom, a returning Collaborate attendee, shared, “Collaborate is such a great opportunity to benchmark and learn from HR leaders about real challenges and solutions. Last year, I received hands-on, real-world insights making the trip well worth it.”

For registration information and additional details about Collaborate 2019, please visit http://www.cvent.com/events/collaborate-2019/event-summary-dfdfeacd3ef54ac984bfa7cb24dee465.aspx .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

