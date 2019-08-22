Rugby: Seven Changes To Kenya Simbas Side Facing Zambia On Saturday 24th August

Kenya Simbas squad facing Zambia this weekend will see five debutants earn their first cap, four of these being in the starting lineup while the fourth one starts off the bench on Saturday. Francis Mwita, Brian Amaitsa, Samuel Asati, Eliud Mulakoli and Ian Njenga are looking forward to their first cap for the National senior fifteens team.

This will be the first time Kenya hosts a Victoria Cup match after a seven-year hiatus of the tournament. The last fixture played in Nairobi was on 23rd July in 2011 at the Nyayo Stadium where Kenya lost 21-26 to the eventual Victoria Cup champions Zimbabwe.

Head Coach Paul Odera has recalled the services of Geofrey Okwach, Emmanuel Silungi and John Okoth all who featured for The Simbas on June 22nd during the first Elgon Cup match in Kisumu.

Curtis Lilako is the appointed match day Captain and will be assisted by Elkeans Musonye and Jacob Ojee all of whom are in the starting lineup.

“We are not changing our attack and defense systems because that would then confuse the players. We are working on refining them as we progress with the fixtures. Talent is not a problem in the country, what we need to rethink is the culture around the National Teams.” Paul Odera.

“I believe we are all ready for this weekend. There’s a good blend between the young players and a number of the experienced players. The mood of the team can only be displayed on the pitch this Saturday so we’re urging our fans to show up on the day and support us.” Captain, Curtis Lilako.

Regular tickets are Kshs. 500/- while the VIP tickets are Kshs. 1000/- payable via the paybill number below.

KRU Pay bill number: 155550 Account Name: KENvZAM

Simbas squad vs Zambia

Postion Surname Name Club Current Age Caps Loose Head Prop Simiyu Oscar K.C.B. RFC 23 20 Hooker Francombe Toby Nondies RFC 21 4 Tighthead Prop Lilako Curtis (Captain) K.C.B. RFC 29 37 LH Lock Mwita Francis K.C.B. RFC 26 0 TH Lock Onsando Malcolm Kenya Harlequin F.C. 24 11 Backrow/6 Amaitsa Brian Nondies RFC 19 0 Backrow/7 Akuei Monate Top Fry Nakuru RFC 21 4 Number 8 Musonye Elkeans (Co-Captain) Resolution Impala Saracens 24 14 Scrum half Asati Samuel K.C.B. RFC 19 0 Flyhalf Kuka Charles USIU RFC 22 4 11 Okwach Geoffrey K.C.B. RFC 19 1 Inside Centre Mungau Johnstone Kabras Sugar RFC 26 4 Outside Center Mulakoli Eliud USIU RFC 25 0 14 Ojee Jacob (Co-Captain) K.C.B. RFC 28 29 15 Njoroge Isaac K.C.B. RFC 22 3 16 Musila Griffin K.C.B. RFC 24 4 17 Njenga Ian Nondies RFC 19 0 18 Thairu Melvin Kenya Harlequin F.C. 22 3 19 Muniafu Simon Resolution Impala Saracens 23 20 20 Silungi Emmanuel Menengai Cream Homeboyz RFC 19 1 21 Onsomu Samson Resolution Impala Saracens 27 25 22 Odhiambo Anthony Resolution Impala Saracens RFC 23 3 23 Okoth John Top Fry Nakuru RFC 19 1 Average age 22

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



