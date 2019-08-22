Energy Drinks Market Seeing 7.20% CAGR to 2026: Forecast and Historical Analysis Report

The global market for energy drinks is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2018 to 2026 and will reach $86.01 billion by 2026, states a recent report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Global Energy Drinks Market Report, increase in product consumption by working individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness toward healthy diet, rise in consumption among sports athletes & working individuals to maintain nutritional balance in their body, and surge in disposable income are likely to boost the global energy drinks market. Furthermore, change in consumer preference toward consumption of beverages and lifestyle is anticipated to generate many opportunities in global energy drinks market during the forecast period.



This report is a professional and comprehensive research of the global energy drinks market. Experts have carefully studied the market based on the key driving factors, major regional situations, major competitors, and size & scope.

The report offers key insights which include:

1. Market definition, market overview, market opportunities, product scope, market driving force, and market risks.

2. Complete qualitative and quantitative analysis of latest trends and future estimates that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

3. A clear overview of market player and position of the leading companies.

4. Recent developments, trends, and opportunities in the global energy drinks market.

5. Key segments of the energy drinks sector: type, end user, and region.

The key product type of the market:

Alcoholic

Nonalcoholic

The report segments the market based on end users as follows:

Kids

Adults

Teenagers

Besides this the market across various regions is analyzed in this report. The regions covered are:

North America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

Apart from these insights, the report includes global key players as well as some small players of the energy drinks industry.

The key player included are:

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation

Rockstar Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Arizona Beverage Company

National Beverage Corp.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials

Cloud 9

The research presents the performance of each player functioning in the industry. In addition, the report offers an overview of current developments of each player in the market.

In this report, analysts have clearly mentioned that the energy drinks industry has achieved substantial growth since 2018. Investors, stockholders, product managers, marketing executives, and other professionals in search of accurate data on supply, demand, and future forecasts of the energy drinks market would find the report beneficial.

To end with, this report is a valuable source of information and guidance for companies and individuals interested in the energy drinks market. Additionally, we can deliver a personalized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients, on demand.

