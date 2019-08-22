The World Market for Digital Patient Monitoring Devices to 2026 - mHealth Segment Expected to Grow Significantly due to High Acceptance of Products such as Smart Watches, Smart Bands, and Clips

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Wireless Sensor, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring), By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital patient monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 272.6 billion by 2026. It is projected to register a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension is anticipated to drive the demand for real time patient monitoring for the management of these disorders. Digital monitoring platforms help in continuous patient monitoring, along with providing remote access to patient data and further reducing the clinical decision time.



Availability of mobile and telehealth applications for users is growing at a rapid rate, especially healthcare apps that assist consumers in self-management of disease, wellness, and chronic conditions. The increased patient role and importance in staying updated and informed about their own healthcare decisions, is contributing to the rise in adoption of digitized patient monitoring devices.



The mHealth segment is expected to expand significantly due to the high acceptance of products such as smart watches, smart bands, and clips. In May 2019, the Scripps Research Translational Institute expanded its mHealth study aimed at enhancing care management for pregnant women by launching POWERMOM, a digital health platform that combines an mHealth app and patient generated data from wearables to offer a better understanding in all stages of pregnancy.



Key players of digital patient monitoring device market are undertaking various strategic initiatives to sustain the competition. These initiatives include collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches. For instance, in November 2015, Vital Connect signed an agreement with Omron Healthcare to distribute HealthPatch MD in Japan. This agreement helped the company increase its geographical presence as well as market penetration.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, wearable technology held majority of share in the technology segment, followed by mHealth technology. Physicians are increasingly recommending the usage of mHealth apps to their patients, driving the adoption of mHealth apps

Diagnostic devices led the product segment due to the rise in consumer awareness along with acceptance of digital patient monitoring utilities among caregivers

North America led the digital patient monitoring device market in 2018 in terms of revenue share pertaining to the presence of major market players in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to rapid economic development coupled with untapped demand from huge population

Key market players include Omron Corporation, AT&T, Philips Healthcare, Airstrip Technologies, AthenaHealth, St. Jude Medical, Welch Allyn, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Fitbit, Garmin, Vital Connect, ResMed, and Zephyr Technology Corporation

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Type

2.2.2 Product

2.2.3 Region

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Penetration Analysis

3.2.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Round-The-Clock Monitoring

3.2.2.2 Growing Awareness on Fitness

3.2.2.3 Increasing Per Capita Income

3.2.2.4 Advent of Technologically Advanced Products

3.2.2.5 Availability of Cost Efficient Treatment

3.2.2.6 Growing Geriatric Population Base

3.2.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3.1 Data Security & Privacy Issues

3.2.3.2 Non-Availability of Reimbursement

3.3 Radiology Information System Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

3.3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

3.3.1.3 Threat of New Entrants: High

3.3.1.4 Competitive Rivalry: High

3.3.1.5 Threat of Substitutes: High

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1 Political & Legal

3.3.2.2 Economic

3.3.2.3 Technological



Chapter 4 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Type Analysis

4.1 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026 For The Type Segment

4.3.1 Wireless Sensor Technology

4.3.2 mHealth

4.3.3 Telehealth

4.3.4 Wearable Devices

4.3.5 Remote Patient Monitoring



Chapter 5 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Product Analysis

5.1 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Product Market: Segment Dashboard:

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026 For The Product Segment

5.3.1 Diagnostic Monitoring Devices

5.3.2 Diagnostic Monitoring Devices



Chapter 6 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

6.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2015 To 2026

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players)

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.3 Public & Private Companies

7.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, Employee Strength)

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 GE Healthcare

7.4.2 AT&T Inc.

7.4.3 AthenaHealth

7.4.4 St. Jude Medical

7.4.5 Phillips Healthcare

7.4.6 Welch Allyn

7.4.7 Omron Corporation

7.4.8 Fitbit Inc.

7.4.9 Medtronic PLC

7.4.10 Garmin

7.4.11 Vital Connect

7.4.12 Resmed

7.4.13 Zephyr Technology Corporation



