Global $27.8Bn Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Outlook to 2026 - Led by AthenaHealth, Cerner, Carecloud, Carestream, Epic Systems, Dell, and Sectra

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Deployment Model (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Pricing Model, By Service Model, By End Use (Providers, Payers), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare cloud computing market size is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.



The associated benefits of data analytics and increase in demand for flexible & scalable data storage by healthcare professionals is expected to drive the demand for these services over the forecast period.



Healthcare organizations are digitalizing their IT infrastructure and deploying cloud servers to improve features of systems. These solutions help organizations in reducing infrastructure cost & interoperability issues and aid in complying with regulatory standards. Hence, rising demand from health professionals to curb IT infrastructure costs and limit space usage are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.



Increase in government initiatives undertaken to develop and deploy IT systems in this industry is one of the key drivers of this market. Moreover, increase in partnerships between private & public players and presence of a large number of players offering customized solutions are some of the factors anticipated to drive demand in the coming years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Non-clinical information systems such as revenue cycle management, health information exchange, financial management, etc., accounted for the largest revenue share in application segment in 2018.

Financial management segment held 23% share of the non-clinical segment in 2018 while billing and accounts management is expected to grow at the considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

Private deployment model dominated the overall market owing to its benefits and ease of usage.

Software as a Service (SaaS) model accounted for the largest revenue share as of 2018 as it is widely accepted. This model enables access to applications on a cloud from various devices.

Pay-as-you-go pricing model is anticipated to gain popularity in the coming years, as the consumer only pays for services being used.

North America dominated the market with a share of over 55% in 2018. This can be attributed to an increase in demand from payers as well as providers.

Some key players of this healthcare cloud computing market include Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, CareCloud Corporation, Carestream Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Dell Inc., and Sectra AB.

Companies are forming various strategic alliances with clinical research organizations and medical devices companies to further expand their profit margins in the healthcare IT sector. These type of strategic collaborations are expected to aid market growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.3.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4 List of Key End Users

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.2 Market restrain analysis

3.6.3 Industry challenges

3.7 Healthcare Cloud Computing: Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 PESTLE analysis

3.7.3 Major deals and strategic alliances

3.7.4 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Application, 2015 to 2026

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

4.5.1 Clinical information systems

4.5.2 Non-clinical information systems



Chapter 5 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segment Analysis, by Deployment Methods, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Deployment Methods Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Deployment Methods, 2015 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

5.5.1 Private cloud

5.5.2 Public cloud

5.5.3 Hybrid cloud



Chapter 6 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segment Analysis, by Pricing Model, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Deployment Methods Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Pricing Model, 2015 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

6.5.1 Pay-as-you-go

6.5.2 Spot pricing



Chapter 7 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segment Analysis, by Services Model, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition and Scope

7.2 Deployment Methods Market Share Analysis, 2017 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Service Models, 2015 to 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

7.5.1 Software-as-a-service

7.5.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Services

7.5.3 Platform-as-a-Service



Chapter 8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

8.1 Definition and Scope

8.2 End-use Methods Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by End Use, 2015 to 2026

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

8.5.1 Healthcare providers

8.5.2 Healthcare payers



Chapter 9 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

9.1 Definition & Scope

9.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

9.3 Regional Market Dashboard

9.4 Regional Market Snapshot

9.5 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

9.6 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

9.7 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025

9.8 North America

9.9 Europe

9.10 Asia-Pacific

9.11 Central & South America

9.12 MEA



Chapter 10 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Competitive Analysis

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.1.1 Ansoff Matrix

10.1.2 Heat Map Analysis

10.2 Company Categorization

10.2.1 Innovators

10.3 Company Profiles

10.3.1 NextGen Healthcare

10.3.2 Carestream Corporation

10.3.3 INFINITT Healthcare

10.3.4 Dell Inc.

10.3.5 NTT DATA Corporation

10.3.6 Sectra AB

10.3.7 Allscripts

10.3.8 Ambra Health

10.3.9 Nuance Communications

10.3.10 Siemens Healthineers



Chapter 11 KOL Commentary

11.1 Key Insights

11.2 KOL Views



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l48rpt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

