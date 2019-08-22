World Medical Spa Market Nears $34 Billion by 2026 - Increasing Number of Aesthetic Treatment Alternatives is a Key Growth-Driving Factor

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Spa Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical spa market size is expected to reach USD 33.9 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 13.8%.



Increasing number of aesthetic treatment alternatives is projected to be one of the key growth-driving factors. Moreover, integration of business areas like travel, hospitality, cosmetics, fitness, etc. with wellness tourism, especially in U.S., India, China, and Thailand, is expected to drive the market further. Technological advancements, such as laser systems, have resulted in increased cost of medical spa procedures. For instance, in 2016, the average cost of a laser skin resurfacing procedure increased by around 15%.



However, rising disposable income levels will drive the demand for novel procedures. Growing popularity of wellness tourism is anticipated to further expand the market in the forecast period. In 2017, an international wellness tourist spent an average of around USD 1,528 per trip, accounting for 53% more than a typical international tourist. It is estimated that the domestic wellness tourists spend 178% more premium than any other domestic tourist. North America led the global market in 2018 due to technological advancements and increasing number of new entrants in the medical spa industry.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Facial treatment dominated the service segment in 2018 and will maintain its position throughout the estimated period due to increasing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic treatment procedures.

On the other hand, the body shaping & contouring service segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America dominated the medical spa market in 2018 in terms of revenue share pertaining to the technological advancements, and the increasing number of new entrants in the medical spa industry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2019 to 2025 owing to the presence of well-established beauty market.

Asian spas are traditionally focused on the beauty aspect of wellness, however, in the past few years, such spas are expanding their services to meet the increasing demand for cosmetic alteration with procedures, such as body contouring, nonsurgical skin tightening, and scar revision.

Key industry participants include Chic la Vie Med Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Kurotel - Longevity Medical Center and Spa, Lanserhof Lans, The Orchard Wellness Resort, BIOVITAL Med Spa LLC, Allure MedSpa, and Longevity Wellness Worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Service

2.2.2 Region

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Penetration Analysis

3.2.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3 Medical Spa Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Medical Spa Market: Service Analysis

4.1 Medical Spa Service Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Medical Spa Service Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts & Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Service Segment

4.3.1 Facial Treatment

4.3.2 Body Shaping & Contouring

4.3.3 Hair Removal

4.3.4 Scar Revision

4.3.5 Tattoo Removal

4.3.6 Others



Chapter 5 Medical Spa Market: Regional Analysis

5.1 Medical Spa Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Medical Spa Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

5.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.4 Public & Private Companies

6.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, Employee Strength)

6.5 Company Profiles

6.5.1 Chic La Vie

6.5.2 Clinique La Prairie

6.5.3 Kurotel - Longevity Medical Center & Spa

6.5.4 Lanserhof Lans

6.5.5 The Orchard Wellness Resort

6.5.6 Biovital Medspa

6.5.7 Allure Medspa

6.5.8 Longevity Wellness Worldwide

6.5.9 Serenity Medspa

6.5.10 Bijoux Medi-Spa

6.5.11 Vichy Celestins Spa Hotel

6.5.12 Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

6.5.13 Sha Wellness Clinic

6.5.14 Mezzatorre Resort & Spa

6.5.15 Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation

6.5.16 Aesthetics Medispa

6.5.17 Lily's Medi Spa

6.5.18 Lisse

6.5.19 The DRX Aesthetics

6.5.20 Westchase Medspa

6.5.21 S Medical Spa

6.5.22 Chiva Som

6.5.23 Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

6.5.24 Mandarin Oriental



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5iu8u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.