Government speeds up ID issuing in diaspora

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 22 - The government has been stepping up the works so that by the end of this year the Angolan citizens residing abroad can have the possibility to request and obtain the identity card, as well as other documents such as birth certificate and passport. ,

This was disclosed last Wednesday to the press, in Luanda, by the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, who also said that technical conditions are already being created for such facility to start functioning soon.

The government official disclosed the information after inaugurating the general consuls for the cities of Oporto (Portugal), Oshakati (Namibia), Cape-Town and Johannesburg (South Africa).

He said this undertaking will take place in partnership with the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice.

“We need to reinforce our consulates, since there are new challenges in terms of representing the state and providing the assistance that we must give to our communities in the diaspora”, underscored the Foreign minister.

He appealed to the newly sworn-in consuls to facilitate the processes of visas issuing and the provision of information about how to come to Angola to invest.

Check bellow the names of the sworn in consuls:

Isabel Godinho – General Consul to Oporto (Portugal)

André Ventura – General Consul to Oshakati (Namíbia)

Sebastião Neto - General Consul to Cape-Town (South Africa)

Irene Neto – General Consul to Johannesburg (South Africa).

