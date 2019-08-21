FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:



Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

Location: Ritz Carlton Chicago, Chicago, IL

Date: August 27th, 2019

D.A. Davidson FAST CONNECTIONS - 18th Annual Technology Conference

Location: Roosevelt Hotel, New York, NY

Date: September 4th, 2019

Citi's 2019 Global Technology Conference

Location: Hilton New York Hotel, New York, NY

Date: September 5th, 2019

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM ET

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors’ section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com .

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com .

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com



