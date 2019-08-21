WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. To Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), the next-generation kids and youth entertainment company, announced today that it will report its results for the three and 6 months ended June 30, 2019 after market close on August 28, 2019.

At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 29, 2019, the Corporation will host a conference call featuring management's quarterly remarks and follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 825-9920 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 5369867.

A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until midnight Eastern Time, September 28, 2019) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 5369867.

About WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! is creating a next generation kids and youth entertainment business by focusing on creating top end content, and by building and partnering with engaging platforms. The Corporation's key assets include: Frederator Networks Inc., which includes the world's #1 digital animation network, Channel Frederator Network, Frederator Studios, an animation production company, as well as video-on-demand channels on digital platforms; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios, which produces computer-generated animated television series and long-form animated features.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information available at: Website: www.wowunlimited.co Contact: Bill Mitoulas Tel: (416) 479-9547 Email: billm@wowunlimited.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.