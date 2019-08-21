L Brands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

— PROVIDES EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THIRD QUARTER AND REITERATES FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE —

Reported earnings per share for the second quarter ended Aug. 3, 2019, were $0.14 compared to $0.36 for the quarter ended Aug. 4, 2018. Second quarter operating income was $174.6 million compared to $228.1 million last year, and net income was $37.6 million compared to $99.0 million last year.

The second quarter 2019 reported results include a $39.6 million pretax charge ($0.11 per share) related to the early extinguishment of debt. In June and July, the company redeemed $764 million in outstanding notes maturing between 2020 and 2022 through the issuance of $500 million of new notes maturing in 2029 and the use of $315 million in cash, lowering the company’s total debt by $264 million. Excluding this charge, adjusted earnings per share were $0.24 and adjusted net income was $67.6 million.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the above charge.

The company reported net sales of $2.902 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 3, 2019, compared to sales of $2.984 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 4, 2018. Comparable sales for the 13 weeks ended Aug. 3, 2019, decreased 1 percent compared to the 13 weeks ended Aug. 4, 2018.

The company is projecting a third quarter earnings per share result between ($0.05) and $0.05 and reiterates its guidance for 2019 full-year adjusted earnings per share of $2.30 to $2.60.

L Brands will conduct its second quarter earnings call at 9:00 a.m. eastern on Aug. 22. To listen, call 1-866-363-4673 (international dial-in number: 1-973-200-3978); conference ID 4969364. For an audio replay, call 1-855-859-2056 (international replay number: 1-404-537-3406); conference ID 4969364 or log onto www.LB.com .

L BRANDS

SECOND QUARTER 2019

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores and Direct):



Second

Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2018 Year-

to-

Date

2019 Year-

to-

Date

2018 Victoria’s Secret1 (6%) (1%) (6%) 0% Bath & Body Works1 8% 10% 10% 9% L Brands2 (1%) 3% (1%) 3% 1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales. 2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China and direct sales.



Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):



Second

Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2018 Year-

to-

Date

2019 Year-

to-

Date

2018 Victoria’s Secret1 (9%) (5%) (8%) (5%) Bath & Body Works1 4% 7% 6% 6% L Brands2 (4%) (1%) (3%) (2%) 1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada. 2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China.





Total Sales (Millions):



Second

Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2018 Year-

to-

Date

2019 Year-

to-

Date

2018 Victoria’s Secret1 $ 1,232.5 $ 1,364.8 $ 2,381.3 $ 2,600.6 Victoria’s Secret Direct 373.1 360.0 735.2 713.6 Total Victoria’s Secret $ 1,605.6 $ 1,724.8 $ 3,116.5 $ 3,314.2 Bath & Body Works1 $ 882.5 $ 824.3 $ 1,596.8 $ 1,472.9 Bath & Body Works Direct 178.4 139.3 334.8 251.1 Total Bath & Body Works $ 1,060.9 $ 963.6 $ 1,931.6 $ 1,724.0 VS & BBW International2 $ 154.5 $ 145.4 $ 289.5 $ 280.6 Other $ 80.5 $ 150.0 $ 192.7 $ 290.9 L Brands $ 2,901.5 $ 2,983.8 $ 5,530.3 $ 5,609.7 1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada. 2 – Results include retail sales from company-owned stores outside of the U.S. and Canada, direct sales in China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.







Total Company-Owned Stores:

Stores Stores Operating Operating at 2/2/19 Opened Closed at 8/3/19 Victoria's Secret U.S. 957 1 (37 ) 921 PINK U.S. 141 2 - 143 Victoria's Secret Canada 39 - - 39 PINK Canada 6 - - 6 Total Victoria’s Secret 1,143 3 (37 ) 1,109 Bath & Body Works U.S. 1,619 23 (10 ) 1,632 Bath & Body Works Canada 102 1 - 103 Total Bath & Body Works 1,721 24 (10 ) 1,735 Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland 21 - - 21 PINK U.K. 5 - - 5 Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories 38 6 (5 ) 39 Victoria’s Secret China 15 3 - 18 Total International 79 9 (5 ) 83 Total L Brands Stores 2,943 36 (52 ) 2,927



Total Noncompany-Owned Stores:



Stores Stores Operating Operating at 2/2/19 Opened Closed at 8/3/19 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories – Travel Retail 164 11 (13 ) 162 Bath & Body Works – Travel Retail 12 2 - 14 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories 219 4 (8 ) 215 Victoria’s Secret 47 7 - 54 PINK 9 - - 9 Bath & Body Works 223 12 (2 ) 233 Total 674 36 (23 ) 687





L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 3, 2019 AND AUGUST 4, 2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 2,901,538 $ 2,983,849 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (1,919,300 ) (1,924,804 ) Gross Profit 982,238 1,059,045 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (807,637 ) (830,908 ) Operating Income 174,601 228,137 Interest Expense (95,110 ) (98,332 ) Other Income (Loss) (37,651 ) (830 ) Income Before Income Taxes 41,840 128,975 Provision for Income Taxes 4,244 29,941 Net Income $ 37,596 $ 99,034 Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.14 $ 0.36 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 278,487 278,723

L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 3, 2019 AND AUGUST 4, 2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts)

2019 2018 Net Sales $ 5,530,347 $ 5,609,695 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (3,614,095 ) (3,606,820 ) Gross Profit 1,916,252 2,002,875 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (1,588,306 ) (1,619,931 ) Operating Income 327,946 382,944 Interest Expense (194,007 ) (196,231 ) Other Income (Loss) (31,499 ) 570 Income Before Income Taxes 102,440 187,283 Provision for Income Taxes 24,589 40,732 Net Income $ 77,851 $ 146,551 Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.28 $ 0.52 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 278,326 280,155

L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Details of Special Items - Income (Expense) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt $ (39,564 ) $ - $ (39,564 ) $ - Special Items included in Other Income (Loss) $ (39,564 ) $ - $ (39,564 ) $ - Tax Effect of Special Items included in Other Income (Loss) 9,532 - 9,532 - Special Items included in Net Income $ (30,032 ) $ - $ (30,032 ) $ - Special Items included in Earnings Per Diluted Share $ (0.11 ) $ - $ (0.11 ) $ - Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Reported Operating Income $ 174,601 $ 228,137 $ 327,946 $ 382,944 Special Items included in Operating Income - - - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 174,601 $ 228,137 $ 327,946 $ 382,944 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reported Net Income $ 37,596 $ 99,034 $ 77,851 $ 146,551 Special Items included in Net Income 30,032 - 30,032 - Adjusted Net Income $ 67,628 $ 99,034 $ 107,883 $ 146,551 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.52 Special Items included in Earnings Per Diluted Share 0.11 - 0.11 - Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.52 See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The “Adjusted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2019

In the second quarter of 2019, adjusted results exclude the following:

A $39.6 million pre-tax loss ($30.0 million net of tax of $9.5 million), included in other income (loss), associated with the early extinguishment of $764 million in outstanding notes maturing between 2020 and 2022 through the issuance of $500 million of new notes maturing in 2029 and the use of $315 million in cash, lowering total debt by $264 million.

In the first quarter of 2019, there were no adjustments to results.

Fiscal 2018

In the first and second quarter of 2018, there were no adjustments to results.

The Adjusted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company’s definition of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K.



