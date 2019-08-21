Huazhu Group Limited Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

A total of 4,665 hotels or 463,296 hotel rooms in operation as of June 30, 2019.

Hotel turnover 1 increased 18% year-over-year to RMB8.8 billion for the second quarter of 2019.

increased 18% year-over-year to RMB8.8 billion for the second quarter of 2019. Net revenues increased 13.4% year-over-year to RMB2.9 billion (US$417 million) 2 for the second quarter of 2019, in line with the revenue guidance previously announced of 13%-15%.

for the second quarter of 2019, in line with the revenue guidance previously announced of 13%-15%. EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 59.2% year-over-year to RMB1.2 billion (US$173 million) for the second quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited increased 81.4% year-over-year to RMB613 million (US$89 million) for the second quarter of 2019.

Huazhu provides guidance for Q3 2019 net revenues growth of 9%-11% year-over-year, and adjusts the full year net revenues growth range to 10%-12%.

Huazhu’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to US$750 million, effective for five years.

Second Quarter of 2019 Operational Highlights

During the second quarter of 2019, Huazhu opened 311 hotels, including 8 leased (“leased-and-operated”) hotels and 303 manachised (“franchised-and-managed”) hotels and franchised hotels.

Huazhu closed a total of 42 hotels, including 10 leased hotels and 32 manachised and franchised hotels, during the second quarter of 2019. This was due to three reasons:

a) With strategic focus to upgrade product and service quality, Huazhu temporarily closed 25 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes; and removed 1 hotel for its non-compliance with Huazhu’s brand and operating standards.

b) Property-related issues, including rezoning and expiry of leases, which resulted in the closure of 14 hotels.

c) Two manachised hotels were closed due to operating losses.

a) With strategic focus to upgrade product and service quality, Huazhu temporarily closed 25 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes; and removed 1 hotel for its non-compliance with Huazhu’s brand and operating standards. b) Property-related issues, including rezoning and expiry of leases, which resulted in the closure of 14 hotels. c) Two manachised hotels were closed due to operating losses. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had 696 leased hotels, 3,692 manachised hotels, and 277 franchised hotels in operation in 413 China cities. The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 463,296, an increase of 17.8% from a year ago. The rooms under midscale and upscale brands accounted for 43% of total rooms in operation, up 9 percentage points from 34% a year ago.

As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total number of 1,553 unopened pipeline hotels contracted or under construction, including 55 leased hotels and 1,498 manachised and franchised hotels. The unopened hotels in our pipeline represented 33% of the number of hotels in operation as of the end of Q2 2019 compared to 21% a year ago, a 12-percentage-point increase.

The ADR, which is defined as the average daily rate for all hotels in operation, was RMB236 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with RMB226 in the second quarter of 2018 and RMB221 in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase of 4.4% was due to both an increase in ADR of our mature hotels (where mature means those of our hotels which have been in operation for at least 18 months), as well as an increase in the proportion of midscale and upscale hotels with higher ADR in Huazhu’s brand mix. The sequential increase resulted mainly from seasonality.

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 86.9% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 89.6% in the second quarter of 2018 and 80.6% in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decrease of 2.7 percentage points was due to the deepening China economic slowdown. The sequential increase was mainly due to seasonality.

RevPAR, defined as revenue per available room for all hotels in operation, was RMB206 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with RMB203 in the second quarter of 2018 and RMB178 in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase of 1.3% was attributable to higher ADR. The sequential increase was mainly due to seasonality.

For all of our mature hotels, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB202 for the second quarter of 2019, representing a 2.1% decrease from RMB206 for the second quarter of 2018, with a 0.4% increase in ADR and a 2.3-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate. The year-over-year weaker performance was mainly due to macroeconomic softness.

As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu’s loyalty program had approximately 132 million members, who contributed approximately 75% of room nights sold during the second quarter of 2019, and approximately 84% of room nights were sold through Huazhu’s direct channels.

“In the second quarter, our blended RevPAR increased by 1.3% as a result of ADR increase. Thanks to the remarkable performance of our Huazhu employees and strong brand portfolio, our rapid hotel expansion continued despite a softening economy. In the first half of 2019, we added 435 hotels net, with a record high of 1,553 unopened hotels in our pipeline at the end of Q2, mainly contributed by manachised and franchised hotels. 43% of the total number of Huazhu rooms in operation were midscale and upscale hotels, up from 34% in Q2 2018,” commented Ms. Jenny Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Huazhu.

“Furthermore, we continuously deliver better experiences to meet our customers’ evolving needs. We just unveiled our first HanTing 3.0 intelligent hotel this July. Its new design and tech-driven services at reasonable prices have been well-received by our customers and franchisees, and therefore we expect this new model will fuel our accelerated economy hotel expansion in the coming years. For the upscale segment, next year, we will open four Joya hotels in the central business districts of Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, with an oriental-style design tailored for our business travelers. We believe our strong performance, attractive brands and resilient business model will further strengthen our position as a leading hotel consolidator,” added Ms. Zhang.

Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

(RMB in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 1,899 2,001 Manachised and franchised hotels 616 803 Others 6 55 Net revenues 2,521 2,859

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.9 billion (US$417 million), representing a 13.4% year-over-year increase, primarily attributable to our hotel network expansion and blended RevPAR growth.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.0 billion (US$292 million), representing a 5.4% year-over-year increase.

Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB803 million (US$117 million), representing a 30.4% year-over-year increase. Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels accounted for 28.1% of Huazhu’s net revenues in the second quarter of 2019, up from 24.4% a year ago.



(RMB in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs 1,575 1,743 Other operating costs 2 17 Selling and marketing expenses 83 102 General and administrative expenses 190 247 Pre-opening expenses 66 122 Total operating costs and expenses 1,916 2,231

Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB1.7 billion (US$253 million), compared to RMB1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018, representing a 10.7% year-over-year increase. Total hotel operating costs excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) of RMB10 million for the second quarter of 2019 represented 60.7% of net revenues, compared to 62.2% for the second quarter in 2018. The year-over-year improvement in this metric was mainly attributable to the increased proportion of revenues from manachised and franchised hotels, and also by continued diligent efforts by our many Huazhu employees to deliver great customer experiences at reasonable prices.

Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB102 million (US$15 million), compared to RMB83 million in the second quarter of 2018. Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB101 million (US$15 million), representing 3.6% of net revenues, compared to 3.3% for the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was mainly related to the expansion of our sales and marketing team, increased bank charges for online payments, and higher commission fees to online travel agencies.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB247 million (US$36 million), compared to RMB190 million in the second quarter of 2018. General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB227 million (US$33 million), representing 7.9% of net revenues, compared with 7.1% of net revenues in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to our investments to expand our hotel development teams, upscale-brand hotels and IT capabilities.

Pre-opening expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB122 million (US$18 million), representing an 84.8% year-over-year increase, mainly involving our upscale brand hotels.

Other operating income, net for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB29 million (US$4 million), compared to RMB66 million in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year variance was mainly due to a one-off compensation totaling RMB35 million received in the second quarter of 2018.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB657 million (US$96 million), compared to RMB671 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB688 million (US$100 million), compared to RMB690 million for the second quarter of 2018. The operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of net revenues, for the second quarter of 2019 was 23.0%, compared with 26.6% in the second quarter of 2018; this was primarily due to macroeconomic softness.

Other income, net for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB135 million (US$20 million), compared to RMB195 million for the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to higher gains realized from our sales of some equity securities during the second quarter of 2018.

Unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB149 million (US$22 million), compared to unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB201 million in the second quarter of 2018. These unrealized gains (losses) were mainly related to our investments in Accor.

Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB613 million (US$89 million), compared to RMB338 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and the unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB495 million (US$71 million), compared to RMB558 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per share/ADS for the second quarter of 2019, basic earnings per share were RMB2.16 (US$0.31) and diluted earnings per share were RMB2.05 (US$0.30). For the second quarter of 2019, excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB1.74 (US$0.25) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB1.66 (US$0.24).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.2 billion (US$173 million), compared with RMB745 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.1 billion (US$155 million), compared with RMB965 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.2 billion (US$169 million). Investing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB553 million (US$81 million). Financing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.1 billion (US$153 million).

Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB4.1 billion (US$592 million).

Debt financing. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total loan balance of RMB9.2 billion (US$1.3 billion) and the unutilized credit facility available to Huazhu was RMB3.2 billion.

Adoption of New Lease Accounting Standards

Beginning January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) utilizing the optional transition approach allowed under ASU 2018-11 and applying the package of practical expedients. By applying ASU 2016-02 at January 1, 2019, as opposed to at the beginning of the earliest period presented, the reporting for periods prior to January 1, 2019 will continue to be reported in accordance with Leases (Topic 840).

Share Repurchase Program

Huazhu’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to US$750 million, effective for five years. Under this program, Huazhu is authorized to repurchase in open market or privately negotiated transactions its own outstanding American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) with an aggregate value of up to US$750 million, depending on market conditions and other factors, as well as in accordance with relevant rules under United States securities regulations. The repurchase program does not obligate Huazhu to make repurchases at any specific time.

Guidance

Huazhu expects net revenues for the third quarter to grow 9%-11% year-over-year. For the full year of 2019, Huazhu adjusts the expected net revenues growth range to 10%-12%.

The above forecast reflects Huazhu’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Huazhu’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Huazhu uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: hotel operating costs excluding share-based compensation expenses; general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses; selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release. Huazhu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. Huazhu believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to Huazhu’s historical performance. Huazhu believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities is that share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will continue to be significant and recurring in Huazhu’s business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

Huazhu believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that Huazhu has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of Huazhu’s cost structure. In addition, Huazhu believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging industry and may be used by investors as a measure of financial performance. Huazhu believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. Huazhu also uses adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, to assess operating results of the Huazhu hotels in operation. Huazhu believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities helps facilitate year-on-year comparison of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities may not be indicative of Company operating performance.

Huazhu believes that unrealized gains and losses from changes in fair value of equity securities are generally meaningless in understanding our reported results or evaluating our economic performance of our businesses. These gains and losses have caused and will continue to cause significant volatility in periodic earnings.

Therefore, Huazhu believes adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the performance capability of hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that Huazhu’s future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.

The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. Huazhu compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities and other relevant items both in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of Huazhu.

The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for Huazhu’s net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Huazhu’s EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as Huazhu does.

Reconciliations of Huazhu’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About Huazhu Group Limited

Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor in China. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had 4,665 hotels or 463,296 rooms in operation. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Joya Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, and Vue Hotels and Resorts. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in Pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers it appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu Group operates 19 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, 81 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s capital needs, business strategy and expectations. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project,” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results. Any or all of the Company’s forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should consider various factors, including the anticipated growth strategies of the Company, the future results of operations and financial condition of the Company, economic conditions in China, the regulatory environment in China, the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers over time, the Company’s ability to leverage its brands, business trends and competition in the lodging industry, the expected growth of demand for lodging in China, and other factors and risks outlined in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and other filings. These factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. In addition, new factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to the Company, which is subject to change. This release also contains statements or projections that are based upon information available to the public, as well as other information from sources which the Company believes to be reliable, but it is not guaranteed by the Company to be accurate, nor does the Company purport it to be complete. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by applicable law.

1 Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenues from Huazhu hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).

2 The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8650 on June 28, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—



Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2018

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,262 3,346 487 Restricted cash 622 719 105 Short-term investments 89 76 11 Accounts receivable, net 195 253 37 Loan receivables 94 181 26 Amounts due from related parties 176 243 35 Prepaid rent 955 - - Inventories 41 37 5 Other current assets 540 634 92 Total current assets 6,974 5,489 798 Property and equipment, net 5,018 5,306 773 Intangible assets, net 1,834 1,662 242 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 20,914 3,046 Land use rights, net 220 217 32 Long-term investments 6,152 6,130 893 Goodwill 2,630 2,657 387 Loan receivables 189 293 43 Other assets 471 521 76 Deferred tax assets 505 500 73 Total assets 23,993 43,689 6,363 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 948 3,042 443 Accounts payable 890 930 135 Amounts due to related parties 75 99 14 Salary and welfare payables 521 410 60 Deferred revenue 1,005 1,154 168 Operating lease liabilities, current - 2,875 419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,607 1,665 243 Dividends payable 658 - - Income tax payable 265 255 37 Total current liabilities 5,969 10,430 1,519 Long-term debt 8,812 6,126 892 Deferred rent 1,507 - - Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent - 18,535 2,700 Deferred revenue 458 475 69 Other long-term liabilities 453 507 75 Deferred tax liabilities 475 479 70 Total liabilities 17,674 36,552 5,325 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (107 ) (107 ) (16 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,713 3,778 550 Retained earnings 2,610 3,329 485 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (42 ) (13 ) (2 ) Total Huazhu Group Limited shareholders’ equity 6,174 6,987 1,017 Noncontrolling interest 145 150 21 Total equity 6,319 7,137 1,038 Total liabilities and equity 23,993 43,689 6,363





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data) Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 1,899 1,706 2,001 292 Manachised and franchised hotels 616 663 803 117 Others 6 18 55 8 Net revenues 2,521 2,387 2,859 417 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (585 ) (651 ) (646 ) (94 ) Utilities (76 ) (129 ) (79 ) (11 ) Personnel costs (422 ) (446 ) (453 ) (66 ) Depreciation and amortization (219 ) (223 ) (237 ) (34 ) Consumables, food and beverage (170 ) (174 ) (201 ) (29 ) Others (103 ) (112 ) (127 ) (19 ) Total hotel operating costs (1,575 ) (1,735 ) (1,743 ) (253 ) Other operating costs (2 ) (7 ) (17 ) (3 ) Selling and marketing expenses (83 ) (77 ) (102 ) (15 ) General and administrative expenses (190 ) (206 ) (247 ) (36 ) Pre-opening expenses (66 ) (104 ) (122 ) (18 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,916 ) (2,129 ) (2,231 ) (325 ) Other operating income (expense), net 66 6 29 4 Income from operations 671 264 657 96 Interest income 40 33 41 6 Interest expense (59 ) (77 ) (83 ) (12 ) Other (expense) income, net 195 65 135 20 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (201 ) (90 ) 149 22 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (132 ) (32 ) 35 4 Income (Loss) before income taxes 514 163 934 136 Income tax expense (164 ) (31 ) (286 ) (42 ) Gain (Loss) from equity method investments (11 ) (33 ) (43 ) (6 ) Net income (loss) 339 99 605 88 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) 7 8 1 Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 338 106 613 89 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (167 ) 93 (64 ) (9 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 172 192 541 79 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) 7 8 1 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 171 199 549 80 Earnings (Losses) per share/ADS: Basic 1.20 0.37 2.16 0.31 Diluted 1.14 0.36 2.05 0.30 Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 281,495,301 283,251,520 284,029,267 284,029,267 Diluted 303,962,764 293,449,989 304,526,084 304,526,084





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) Operating activities: Net income 339 99 605 88 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 19 26 31 4 Depreciation and amortization, and other 230 237 252 37 Loss from equity method investments, net of dividends 11 33 43 6 Investment (income) loss 267 77 (194 ) (28 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 250 (307 ) 382 56 Other 24 (18 ) 42 6 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,140 147 1,161 169 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (162 ) (384 ) (301 ) (45 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received (39 ) (36 ) (25 ) (4 ) Purchase of long-term investments (153 ) - (148 ) (21 ) Proceeds from maturity/sale of long-term investments 105 188 - - Loan advances (50 ) (186 ) (149 ) (22 ) Loan collections 95 40 66 10 Other 10 0 4 1 Net cash used in investing activities (194 ) (378 ) (553 ) (81 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 12 1 7 1 Proceeds from debt 76 2,644 1,682 245 Repayment of debt (637 ) (2,186 ) (2,756 ) (401 ) Dividend paid - (658 ) - - Other 14 5 13 2 Net cash used in financing activities (535 ) (194 ) (1,054 ) (153 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31 (2 ) 54 8 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 442 (427 ) (392 ) (57 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,045 4,884 4,457 649 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 4,487 4,457 4,065 592





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,743 61.0 % 10 0.3 % 1,733 60.7 % Other operating costs 17 0.6 % - 0.0 % 17 0.6 % Selling and marketing expenses 102 3.6 % 1 0.0 % 101 3.6 % General and administrative expenses 247 8.6 % 20 0.7 % 227 7.9 % Pre-opening expenses 122 4.3 % - 0.0 % 122 4.3 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,231 78.1 % 31 1.0 % 2,200 77.1 % Income from operations 657 23.0 % 31 1.0 % 688 24.0 % Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues US$ US$ US$ (in millions) Hotel operating costs 253 61.0 % 1 0.3 % 252 60.7 % Other operating costs 3 0.6 % - 0.0 % 3 0.6 % Selling and marketing expenses 15 3.6 % 0 0.0 % 15 3.6 % General and administrative expenses 36 8.6 % 3 0.7 % 33 7.9 % Pre-opening expenses 18 4.3 % - 0.0 % 18 4.3 % Total operating costs and expenses 325 78.1 % 4 1.0 % 321 77.1 % Income from operations 96 23.0 % 4 1.0 % 100 24.0 % Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,735 72.7 % 8 0.3 % 1,727 72.4 % Other operating costs 7 0.3 % - 0.0 % 7 0.3 % Selling and marketing expenses 77 3.2 % 1 0.0 % 76 3.2 % General and administrative expenses 206 8.6 % 17 0.7 % 189 7.9 % Pre-opening expenses 104 4.4 % - 0.0 % 104 4.4 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,129 89.2 % 26 1.0 % 2,103 88.2 % Income from operations 264 11.1 % 26 1.0 % 290 12.1 % Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,575 62.5 % 7 0.3 % 1,568 62.2 % Other operating costs 2 0.1 % - 0.0 % 2 0.1 % Selling and marketing expenses 83 3.3 % 1 0.0 % 82 3.3 % General and administrative expenses 190 7.5 % 11 0.4 % 179 7.1 % Pre-opening expenses 66 2.6 % - 0.0 % 66 2.6 % Total operating costs and expenses 1,916 76.0 % 19 0.7 % 1,897 75.3 % Income from operations 671 26.6 % 19 0.7 % 690 27.3 %





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) 338 106 613 89 Share-based compensation expenses 19 26 31 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 201 90 (149 ) (22 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) 558 222 495 71 Adjusted earnings (losses) per share/ADS (non-GAAP) Basic 1.98 0.79 1.74 0.25 Diluted 1.87 0.76 1.66 0.24 Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 281,495,301 283,251,520 284,029,267 284,029,267 Diluted 303,962,764 293,449,989 304,526,084 304,526,084 Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) 338 106 613 89 Interest income (40 ) (33 ) (41 ) (6 ) Interest expense 59 77 83 12 Income tax expense 164 31 286 42 Depreciation and amortization 224 231 245 36 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 745 412 1,186 173 Share-based compensation 19 26 31 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 201 90 (149 ) (22 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 965 528 1,068 155





Huazhu Group Limited Operational Data As of June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2019 2019 Total hotels in operation: 3,903 4,396 4,665 Leased and owned hotels 673 698 696 Manachised hotels 3,024 3,470 3,692 Franchised hotels 206 228 277 Total hotel rooms in operation 393,417 439,614 463,296 Leased and owned hotels 86,231 87,766 87,179 Manachised hotels 287,398 330,568 351,128 Franchised hotels 19,788 21,280 24,989 Number of cities 384 404 413 For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2019 2019 Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 270 258 281 Manachised hotels 212 210 224 Franchised hotels 248 237 246 Blended 226 221 236 Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 91.4 % 83.6 % 89.4 % Manachised hotels 89.8 % 80.5 % 87.1 % Franchised hotels 78.7 % 68.6 % 75.1 % Blended 89.6 % 80.6 % 86.9 % RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 246 216 252 Manachised hotels 190 169 195 Franchised hotels 195 162 185 Blended 203 178 206





As of June 30, 2019 Hotels in operation Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 2,990 433 Leased and owned hotels 435 2 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,555 431 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,675 1,120 Leased and owned hotels 261 53 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,414 1,067 Total 4,665 1,553





Hotel portfolio by brand

As of June 30, 2019 Number of hotels in operation Number of rooms in operation Economy hotels 2,990 265,025 HanTing Hotel 2,331 222,983 Hi Inn 415 25,535 Elan Hotel 244 16,507 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,675 198,271 JI Hotel 666 85,385 Starway Hotel 265 23,314 Joya Hotel 6 1,250 Manxin Hotels & Resorts 35 2,873 HanTing Premium Hotel 129 11,861 Ibis Hotel 159 18,698 Ibis Styles Hotel 44 5,318 Mercure Hotel 52 10,444 Novotel Hotel 9 2,928 Grand Mercure Hotel 8 1,622 Orange Select Hotel 216 25,561 Crystal Orange Hotel 66 8,377 Vue Hotels and Resorts 20 640 Total hotels 4,665 463,296 Note: Orange Hotel was rebranded as Orange Select during Q2 2019.





Same-hotel operational data by segment

Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy

As of

For the quarter ended

yoy change

For the quarter ended

yoy change

For the quarter ended

yoy change June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,489 2,489 175 171 -2.0 % 185 187 0.9 % 94.3 % 91.6 % -2.7 Leased hotels 424 424 189 191 0.6 % 202 206 2.1 % 94.0 % 92.7 % -1.4 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,065 2,065 171 166 -2.7 % 181 182 0.6 % 94.4 % 91.3 % -3.0 Midscale and upscale hotels 788 788 278 272 -2.4 % 325 323 -0.7 % 85.5 % 84.1 % -1.4 Leased and owned hotels 179 179 346 334 -3.5 % 392 383 -2.2 % 88.5 % 87.3 % -1.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 609 609 251 247 -1.8 % 298 298 0.0 % 84.3 % 82.8 % -1.5 Total 3,277 3,277 206 202 -2.1 % 225 226 0.4 % 91.7 % 89.3 % -2.3



