Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference - Presenting on Wednesday, September 4, at 4:10 pm Eastern Time, at the Westin Copley Place in Boston. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://cc.talkpoint.com/well001/090419a_js/?entity=42_GXB5NXL

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com .

Dougherty & Company 2019 Institutional Investor Conference – Participating in investor meetings on Thursday, September 5, at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com .

Investor and Media Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

646-597-6989



