DOE Statement on Energy Star Thermostat Report

Energy Star is a joint Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Energy (DOE) program with a mission of providing information to consumers and businesses to increase energy efficiency and cost savings.

In 2009, EPA produced and published an Energy Star report which included suggested thermostat temperature adjustments to achieve greater energy efficiency and cost savings.

It is the position of DOE that Americans should set their thermostats to whatever temperature they choose. The 2009 EPA Energy Star report should simply be used as a resource for people seeking to achieve greater energy savings in their homes, should they choose to do so.