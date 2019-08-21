Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa to open in March 2020

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts is pleased to announce that the highly-anticipated Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa will welcome its first guests as of March 1, 2020. The opening of the resort follows the chain’s expansion in the islands of the Eastern Caribbean, offering travelers more options than ever to vacation in unique and exotic destinations.



This latest addition to the leading hotel chain is expected to be the largest resort on the Caribbean island of Grenada when it opens, featuring 269 luxury suites. Located beachfront on Tamarind Bay, the brand-new All-in Luxury® resort will bring a new level of hospitality to the picturesque island of Grenada. The island is home to lush landscapes where visitors can explore picturesque mountains, magical waterfalls and fascinating historical sites; with plenty of opportunities for both adventure and relaxation.

Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa will also be the first property within the Royalton portfolio to debut the new Ma Maison restaurant. A new dining concept for the chain, the French bistro-style eatery will offer authentic cuisine in a waterfront setting. Guests can also choose from a range of other cuisine options with unlimited reservation-free dining at the resort’s à la carte restaurants included as part of their stay.

Along with its enviable location offering direct access to two of the island’s most inviting white-sand beaches, guests can also look forward to well-appointed accommodations, 24-hour room service, complimentary non-motorized water sports, All-in Connectivity™ offering free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide, a world-class spa and more. Each suite features rain showers, two-person soaker tubs and handcrafted DreamBed™ mattresses, providing the perfect retreat after a day spent in paradise.

Book by September 30th to take advantage of Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa’s Introductory Offer featuring savings up to 50%, 2 kids stay free deals and up to $600 in resort credits*. For more information on this new resort experience from award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts, please visit https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-grenada .

*For full offer details visit this link: https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-grenada/promotions/introductory-offer

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™ and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

For additional information, please contact:

Blue Diamond Media

+1-647-545-6926

media@bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c598e34d-b6a0-44b2-acb5-d410a0dcb78a

Artist Rendering Diamond Club™ Chairman’s Building - Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa



