Associa Hosts 9th Annual Western Region Charity Golf Tournament

/EIN News/ -- Aliso Viejo, CA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, branches Professional Community Management, N.N. Jaeschke, Inc., The Prescott Companies, and Equity Management and Realty Services are hosting their 9th annual charity golf tournament “Unity in Community,” to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The tournament will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club in Aliso Viejo, CA.



This will be the ninth installment of the largely popular and successful fundraiser, designed to bring together industry professionals, community leaders, Associa employees, board members, and residents to benefit a great cause—Associa Cares.



“Through donations raised at events like this, Associa Cares is able to provide assistance to families affected by natural or man-made disasters,” stated Matt Sesto, Associa regional vice president - western region. “It is a privilege to be part of the tremendous team organizing the event and an honor to help raise money for Associa Cares all while networking, having fun, and playing golf.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



