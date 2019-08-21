Ashley for the Arts Tops Previous Years’ Donation – 3-Day Festival Giving Back Over $590,000

Lady Antebellum, Brothers Osborne and 3 Doors Down Headline 11th Annual Charity Event

/EIN News/ -- Arcadia, Wis., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley for the Arts, one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events, hosted their 11th annual three-day music and art festival in Arcadia’s Memorial Park on August 8, 9 and 10th. With another successful and memorable year in the books, the organization will donate over $590,000 to the more than 60 participating non-profit organizations, 28 of which are area school districts. The event received numerous raving reviews after unveiling a newly expanded Main Stage area with added walkways, two new parking lots and improved cell service to accommodate the growing crowd. With endless activities for the entire family, artistic vibes throughout the park, and a phenomenal musical lineup, Ashley for the Arts’ mission of showcasing the arts and supporting humanity was a true description of the weekend!

Pursuit of a Cure kicked off the festival on Thursday, August 8, with a 5K Run-Walk, Painting in the Park, Yoga in the Park, a charity raffle and musical entertainment by SpaceHeaters. Pursuit of a Cure is a fundraiser to advance medical research and help offset the medical-related costs that patients incur. Each of the 273 5K participants selected the charitable organization that 100% of their registration funds went towards. More than $19,850 was raised throughout the weekend benefitting the American Cancer Society, Rita Tranberg Memorial and the Arcadia Ambulance Service.



Friday and Saturday brought a steady crowd through Memorial Park to take in all the event had to offer. Nearly 100 art and craft vendors lined the ball field, overflowing onto Memorial Park Drive, displaying their unique artwork and goods. Guests also got to witness live demonstrations from a blacksmith, chainsaw carver, acrylic painter and more. Surrounding school district art departments volunteered their time to teach different interactive art projects allowing guests of all ages to explore their creative side.



With almost 30 different food vendors onsite, guests had numerous, mouth-watering food choices - from BBQ to gyros to mini donuts and stone-fired pizza. Off-stage, family fun included a 20th century circus that “wowed” the crowd! A petting zoo full of exotic creatures, street performers, a ball field full of inflatable fun, a putt-putt mini golf course and a wacky bicycle course kept families busy throughout the weekend.



Friday’s Main Stage lineup kicked off by showcasing a local school band, Eleva-Strum, performing the National Anthem followed by headlining entertainers BILLY RAY CYRUS, 38 SPECIAL, X AMBASSADORS and BROTHERS OSBORNE. Hot air balloons sailed over the stage during 38 Special’s performance, setting a picturesque view. A total of three side stages featured: local favorite - The Memories, Nashville’s own - Kari Lynch Band, LYGA, Raizin’ Kane and Johnny Holm Band. Four of the 28 participating school districts performed on the iconic Millennium Amphitheater Stage throughout the day: Whitehall High School Choir, Out of the Blue (G-E-T), Cochrane-Fountain City High School Choir and Arcadia High School Jazz Ensemble.



Saturday brought rain but it didn’t stop the crowd. Ashley for the Arts opened with the Cruisin’ for the Arts car show. The area school talent continued with Aquinas Middle School Choir & Jazz Combo, Cotter Marching Band, Independence Show Choir, Arcadia High School Accidentals, Blair-Taylor High School Concert Choir, Cardinal Music Experience (Eleva-Strum), Basement Saints (Hope Lutheran) and Holy Family Catholic School.



From one local performance to another, Whitehall High School Choir performed the national anthem on the Main Stage followed by CHRIS KROEZE, of Barron, Wisconsin, who took 2nd place on NBC’s The Voice last year. MORGAN EVANS, MAT KEARNEY and 3 DOORS DOWN put on energetic performances full of talent, followed by fireworks, produced by Maximum Load Fireworks, which lit up the night sky. Event headliner, LADY ANTEBELLUM took the stage, rocked the venue, and held the crowd through a steady rain shower. Other side stage performances Saturday included Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty, The Mondays, Tremendos Musical del Sur, the Two Tracks and Corey Wise. Pop Rocks closed out the festival with a muddy but memorable show!



Ashley for the Arts would like to thank all of the fans that came out and supported the cause, helping raise a significant amount of money for the community and enjoying the event. With support from the event’s host sponsor, Ashley Furniture Industries, and numerous community and corporate sponsorships, Ashley for the Arts was able to provide affordable access to the arts for the entire weekend. Additionally, it took over 4,000 volunteer shifts to put on the one-of-a-kind non-profit event. Thank you to all of those who volunteered their time and to all of the emergency service and security personnel for their assistance.



Save the date for 2020, August 6, 7 and 8 in Arcadia, Wisconsin.

Ashley for the Arts is a non-profit initiative that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun for a remarkably low cost. It is also one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events, donating over $590,000 in 2019 for more than 60 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children’s charities and medical research. This music and arts festival was conceptualized and established by Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (Ashley) in 2009 and takes place in Arcadia, Wisconsin’s Memorial Park.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes in 2017. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world’s best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at www.ashleyfurnitureindustriesinc.com and “like” Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. on Facebook.

