HempWave Plants First Arizona Fields

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HempWave announced today that it has initiated planting its first fields in Arizona in partnership with industrial farms.



“We’re pleased to take this next crucial step in the process,” said HempWave CEO David Soto. “The climate at our partner farm here in Arizona and the outstanding quality of our material allow for a strategic approach to planting, so it’s exciting to get this phase underway. With this planting, we are one step closer to our profit projections.”

The planting marks the first of multiple successful joint ventures for HempWave with Arizona farms transitioning to industrial hemp. Arizona’s southern latitude and diverse elevations will allow some locations to achieve up to four growing cycles annually.

HempWave partners with farms under a Joint Venture Program giving the farm access to benefits including HempWave’s state-by-state licensing, an established supply chain, and industry-specific expertise in agronomy and horticulture. This model allows HempWave to cultivate industrial hemp in virtually any county or state where licensing is available.

“The Joint Venture Program is designed to be a win-win no matter where we go,” said Soto. “Farmers who are established members of their communities can make a significant positive impact on their local economy by participating in this expanding industry. We’re here to help farms that are entering into the hemp business become successful.”

In addition, HempWave is working with independent farmers to ease the transition to farming hemp by offering 90-to-120-day financing on seeds and clones as well as assistance selling the harvested material. This financing model promises to be less than current farm financing programs.

“Farmers are trying to enter this exploding market,” said Soto. “We are going to do whatever we can to help them get involved, whether by providing access to capital, education or raw materials.”

HempWave is also building out its supply chain by facilitating transactions of high-quality biomass, seedlings, clones, and other hemp material.

HempWave and Celexus

As of February 2019, HempWave has agreed to be acquired by Celexus, Inc. ( OTCQB: CXUS ) and operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary. It is anticipated that the acquisition will be finalized in the coming months.

For more information about HempWave, becoming a HempWave agricultural partner or for insights into cannabidiol or CBD-derived products, please visit www.HempWave.com or email info@HempWave.com .

About HempWave

Formed in 2018, HempWave is an Arizona-based farming accelerator and sustainability catalyst. HempWave partners with farmers across the United States to grow, cultivate, and harvest commercial-grade hemp plants and seeds for use in medicinal grade cannabidiol (CBD) and other hemp products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For additional information regarding such forward-looking statements, see, http://hempwave.com/forward-looking-statements/ .

CONTACT:

Shaun Alexander, media@hempwave.com , www.hempwave.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4bd29af-7167-41e6-8041-c25c123a63cf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.