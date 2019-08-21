Denis Sassou Nguesso in quadripartite summit as guest

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 21 - The President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, arrived in Luanda this morning to attend, as a guest, today's Four-Party Summit between the Heads of State of Angola, DR Congo, Rwanda and Uganda.,

The meeting will involve Presidents Joao Lourenco, Felix Tshisekedi, Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni, who will witness the signing of instruments that set out the understandings reached between Uganda and Rwanda in particular.

The meeting follows the quadripartite summit, held last July 12 in Luanda, after understandings reached after demarches undertaken by Angola and assisted by DRCongo.

At that summit, the four Heads of State condemned the persistence of armed groups in eastern DRC that hamper the ongoing peace process and destabilize neighboring countries.

The leaders welcomed the efforts made by the DRC authorities to pacify the entire national territory, but condemned the evolution and persistence of the armed groups.

